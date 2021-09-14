The best moveset for Uxie in Pokémon Go

The legendary lake trio Pokémon have returned to Pokémon Go for a limited time from September 14 to October 1. You’ll be able to capture them and add these Pokémon to your collection, and there’s a chance you can catch a shiny version if you’re lucky. When you capture Uxie, one of the three, what are the best movesets for it to learn so you can use it in the battle league?

Uxie is a Psychic-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type Pokémon attacks. It is resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type moves. It has a maximum CP of 2,524, an attack of 156, a defense of 270, and stamina of 181. Uxie has the most defense of the three lake guardians and is considered the best choice for anyone to use against other trainers.

These are all of the moves Uxie can learn.

Fast moves

Confusion (Psychic-type) – 16 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn)

Extrasensory (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 3.3 energy per turn (2.6 damage per turn)

Charge moves

Future Sight (Psychic-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Swift (Normal-type) – 60 damage and 55 energy

Thunder (Electric-type) – 100 damaage and 60 energy

You don’t have a wide selection with Uxie. For your fast move, you primarily want only to use confusion. Extrasensory may provide a hair more energy per turn, but your overall damage output with confusion provides much more benefit for you during a battle.

When it comes down to charge moves, you have the same issue where you can only pick from a few choices. For your options, swift is not the best. It doesn’t do too much damage and only requires five less energy than future sight and thunder. Those two will be your bread and butter.

A Uxie with confusion as its fast move and future sight and thunder for its charge moves will be your best options. It will serve you best in the Great League. It doesn’t fall too hard in the Ultra League, but you’ll need to protect it against Dark, Ghost, and Bug-type attacks the most. Given the other bulky Dark-types, it can be used, but it won’t win every battle.