Best moveset for Venusaur in Pokémon Go

Venusaur is one of the three original Pokémon you can choose to take on your journey in the first game. In Pokémon Go, if you capture enough Bulbasaurs to evolve one into it, you’ll find that Venusaur fits a niche Battle League meta within the Great and Ultra Leagues. It’s not a Master League combatant, but it can participate in the special Cups and lower CP competitions. To ensure it can keep up with the others, there’s a particular moveset we recommend. This Pokémon is one of the best Grass-type you can use in the Great and Ultra League, making it a widely sought-after Pokémon by many trainers.

Venusaur is a Grass and Poison-type Pokémon. It’s going to be weak to Fire, Flying, Ice, and Psychic-type attacks, but it’s resistant to Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, and Water-type moves. For PvP, it has a maximum CP of 2,720, an attack of 168, a defense of 161, and a stamina of 162. In PvE for raids, Venusaur has an attack of 198, a defense of 189, and a stamina of 190. It has some excellent defenses, and is an balance Pokémon for players who want a reliable Grass-type to take down the many Water and Electric-types you’re bound to battle against in the Great and Ultra Leagues.

These are all of the moves Venusaur can learn.

Fast moves

Razor Leaf (Grass-type) – 10 damage and 2 energy (5 damage per turn)

Vine Whip (Grass-type) – 5 damage and 4 energy (2.5 damage per turn)

Charged moves

Frenzy Plant (Grass-type) – 100 damage and 45 energy

Petal Blizzard (Grass-type) – 110 damage and 65 energy

Sludge Bomb (Poison-type) – 80 damage and 50 energy

Solar Beam (Grass-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

There are not too many choices when it comes to picking Venusaur’s fast or charged moves, but there are specific ones you want to put on yours. When it comes to the fast move, we have to recommend vine whip. It’s a good attack that charges up Venusaur’s energy exceptionally fast, giving it access to its charged moves.

When it comes to charged moves, you have to go with frenzy plant and sludge bomb. Frenzy plant is the go-to option for any Grass-type, and is among the best charged attacks you can teach them. Unfortunately, for Venusaur, it’s an exclusive move. You’ll have to use an Elite Charged TM to teach it to yours, but it’s a worthwhile choice if you plan to use it in the Great or Ultra League. For the second choice, sludge bomb does not requiore too much energy, and it does a good amount of damage.

However, if you want to be a little risky with your Venusaur, you can teach them solar beam. You can use frenzy plant, or your other Pokémon, to force an opponent to use all of their sheilds. You then set it up so Venusaur is the final Pokémon in your line up, and they can quickly charge up their energy using vine whip to fire out solar beam, doing a massive amount of damage. It’s a risky choice, but we recommend if you plan for Venusaur to be your final Pokémon.

The best moveset for Venusaur to learn in Pokémon Go is the fast move vine whip along with the charged moves frenzy plant and sludge bomb or solar beam. You do not want to swap out frenzy plant because that is the best charged move Venusaur can learn.