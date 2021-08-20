The best movesets for Galarian Darmanitan in Pokémon Go

There are several Pokémon in Pokémon Go that have unique forms. These forms typically don’t differ too much in stats, but they do come with unique movesets. Players must consider these movesets because they can make a Pokémon a standout option. When it comes to Galarian Darmanitan, it’s a heavy attacker with very little defense, so you want to make sure it has the best attacks available. This guide details the best moveset for Galarian Darmanitan in Pokémon Go.

Galarian Darmanitan is an Ice-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant against Ice-type moves. Because of the many resistances compared to its one resistance, Galarian Darmanitan is rarely used in PvP. Instead, it’s a more standard option for players to use this Pokémon in PvE battles.

These are all of the attacks Galarian Darmanitan can learn.

Fast moves

Ice Fang (Ice-type) – 8 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) 2 turns

Tackle (Normal-type) – 3 damage and 2 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) 1 turn

Charged moves

Ice Beam (Ice-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Ice Punch (Ice-type) – 55 damge and 40 energy

You have two options when it comes to picking a fast move for Galarian Darmanitan. However, between the two options, you always want to go with ice fang. It will do more damage, and it provides more energy than tackle following every attack, making it an obvious choice.

For the two charged moves, you only have two options, ice beam and ice punch. These are good, and they’re going to receive a STAB modifier when used on GalarianDarmanitan because it is an Ice-type. But that’s a big disadvantage. Galarian’s Darmanitan’s attacks are Ice-type, meaning it only be super effective against Dragon, Flying, Grass, and Ground-type Pokémon. While it’s a solid rotation for PvE battles, in a PvP battle against another player, you don’t know what they’re going to use. A Galarian Darmanitan cannot be flexible, making it extremely vulnerable.

The best moveset to teach Galarain Darmanitan is the fast move ice fang and the charged moves ice beam and ice punch.