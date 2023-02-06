The best movesets for Pidgeot in Pokémon Go

Pidgey is one of the more common Pokémon to encounter in Pokémon Go. Despite being a common Pokémon to find, it’s a unique choice for players to grab in the Great and Ultra League competitions, making it a worthwhile catch for everyone. It all comes down to teaching the best moves to get the most out of this Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Pidgeot in Pokémon Go

Best Pidgeot moveset in Pokémon Go

Pidgeot is a Normal and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Ice, and Rock-type attacks and resistant against Bug, Ghost, Grass, and Ground-type moves. It has a reasonably good defense, and the limited number of weaknesses make it an outstanding choice for the Great and Ultra Leagues. You need to be careful how you utilize it and the moves you teach it.

Here are all of the moves Pidgeot can learn.

Fast moves

Air Slash (Flying-type) – 9 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Gust (Flying-type) – 16 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 4 turns

Steel Wing (Steel-type) – 7 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Wing Attack (Flying-type) 5 damage and 4 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

When selecting a good move for Pidgeot, we recommend against Wing Attack. It is on the lower end when it comes down to attack power, but it’s an extremely quick move and provides a large amount of energy. It’s hard to go wrong with it, making it far more effective when Pidgeot uses its charged attacks.

Charge attacks

Aerial Ace (Flying-type) – 55 power, 45 energy

Air Cutter (Flying-type) – 60 power, 55 energy

Brave Bird (Flying-type) – 130 damage and 55 energy (100% chance to lower user’s defense by three ranks)

Feather Dance (Flying)- 35 damage and 50 energy (100% chance to lower opponent’s attack by two ranks)

Hurricane (Flying-type) – 110 power, 65 energy

For Pidgeot’s charged attacks, there are various options to pick from. The best combination is going to be Feather Dance and Brave Bird. Although Brave Bird does have a debuff to Pidgeot, the incredible damage you can do to another opponent makes it a far better option. Feather Dance does not do much damage, but it has a debuff to the opponent, rather than Pidgeot, potentially negating the debuff on defense Pidgeot has throughout a fight.

The best moveset to teach Pidgeot is the fast move Wing Attack and the charged attacks Feather Dance and Brave Bird.