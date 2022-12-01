Charizard is a unique Pokémon making its way to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It is only available for a limited time during special events. Once you have it, you’ll be able to bring Charizard with you on multiple adventures in the Paldea region. When you’re trying to finalize your Charizard, what type of nature should you give it? Here’s what you need to know about the best nature for Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Charizard’s best nature in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The best stat available to Charizard is its Special Attack, which goes to 109, but its Speed is its second highest at 100, followed by Special Defense at 85, Attack at 84, and then Defense and health are at 78.

You’ll want to decide if you will push on Charizard’s Speed or its Special Attack, and the answer will vary based on your team composition. If you need another Pokémon to attack first, focus on Charizard’s Speed and give it the Timid nature, increasing its Speed by decreasing its Attack, thereby focusing on its Special Attack stat and those moves. However, Hasty is also an option if you’re okay with Charizard having lackluster defenses, but it’s not as recommended.

Alternatively, if you want to do Special Attack, we recommend you go with Modest, Mild, or Rash. Modest lowers Charizard’s Attack, Mild lowers Defense, and Rash lowers Special Defense. Modest might be the best option if you’re going to rely on Special Attacks already, such as Fire Blast, Fire Pledge, Blast Burn, Inferno, and several more.

Charizard’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When it comes to picking the best ability for Charizard, Blaze is an excellent choice. When Charizard reaches one-third of maximum health, it will increase its Fire-type moves by 50% power, making it even stronger. If you go with this, any nature that lower its Defenses will be ill-advised, as these will make Charizard even more vulnerable, and you want to rely on Charizard’s Special Attack power and Speed to make the most of this attack boost.

Alternatively, the hidden ability is Solar Power, where Charizard’s Special Attack goes up by 1.5 times when the sun is out. However, its health will decrease by one-eighth of its maximum health every turning, meaning it will likely be cut out of the fight if you don’t use it wisely.

If you plan to go with Solar Power, Charizard will want a way to use Sunny Day, or you’ll need a Pokémon on your team to use this ability, followed by Charizard, which can be risky, depending on your team. With Solar Power, you also want to lean into Charizard’s Special Attack moves. A Charizard with Solar Power would do well with Sunny Day, Fire Pledge, Blast Burn, and Air Slash, or you can swap out the Flying-type move for a Dragon-type, such as Dragon Pulse. Again, if you don’t want to dedicate Sunny Day to Charizard, make sure one of your of your other Pokémon has it.

When you go with a Charizard that has the Blaze ability, you want to lean into Charizard’s Fire-type moves, such as using attacks like Fire Blast, Fire Pledge, Blast Burn, Overheat, Fire Spin, Inferno, Flamethrower, and several others. You also want to avoid lowering Charizard’s Defense in any way to make sure it’s not too much of a glass cannon. Some of the preferred moves you may consider using are Flamethrower, Fire Spin for DoT damage, Inferno if it can increase its accuracy, Blast Burn, or Flare Blitz.