During your travels through the Crimson Mirelands, you undoubtedly got spotted by a Croagunk hiding in the swamp. Croagunk, and their evolution Toxicroak, are Poison and Fighting dual-types that can provide useful coverage to your team. Here is the best Nature for Croagunk and Toxicroak in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Toxicroak features middling stats across the board — 106 Attack being its highest, while its defenses both sit at 65. The usefulness of Toxicroak comes from its typing and coverage, allowing it to shine against Pokémon that you may not normally have answers for. To take advantage of its Attack stat, we recommend you choose either Adamant or Jolly for its nature. Adamant likely wins out due to the Agile/Strong Style System, however.

Toxicroak’s movepool grants access to heavy hitting attacks such as Stone Edge, Sludge Bomb, Rock Slide, X-Scissor, Poison Jab, Drain Punch and Close Combat. In addition, Toxicroak can use Bulk Up, to boost it’s damage even further. This allows Toxicroak to shred through any Dark, Fairy or Steel types that might be barring your way — but take note that Ghost and Psychic types will prove to be a big challenge. It would be best to swap Toxicroak out for something else, in those scenarios.