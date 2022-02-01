If you have save data from Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, you can access the quest that ultimately results in you battling Darkrai. A pure Dark type, Darkrai is a challenge to catch — and, being a legendary, is a fantastic addition to your team. Here is the best Nature for Darkrai in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Darkrai is a speedy Special Attacker, with a blazing fast 125 in Speed and a very strong 135 in Special Attack. Averages defenses (90 in both) combined with a low 70 HP balance out the power, however, as Darkrai is not particularly tanky. As such, the best Nature for Darkrai is either Timid or Modest. Timid will allow you more action turns overall, but Modest will allow you to maximize Darkrai’s power to break through tough opponents.

Darkrai’s movepool includes Psychic, Shadow Ball, Dark Pulse, Thunderbolt, and Ice Beam for offensive choices, while also retaining access to support moves such as Hypnosis, Calm Mind, and Nasty Plot. Darkrai’s signature move returns as well — Dark Void, a move so infamous, it caused debates in the competitive space for years. Dark Void previously would put all opponents to sleep with an 80% chance per target, and was primarily used by Smergle, a Pokémon that could copy moves from other Pokémon permanently. Dark Void works differently in Arceus, due to the lack of double battles — instead, it now inflicts Drowsy and also reduces the target’s Defense and Special Defense.