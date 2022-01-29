As part of your main story quest, you will have to catch a Dusclops. This Ghost type, alongside its evolutionary line Duskull and Dusknoir, can be found in the Cobalt Coastlands at night. A terrifying Pokémon featuring only one eye, Dusknoir can be a fine addition to your team once you investigate them. Here is the best Nature for Duskull, Dusclops, and Dusknoir in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Dusknoir features truly impressive defensive stats — a whopping base 135 in both Defense and Special Defense. Unfortunately, Dusknoir’s HP, which is a poor base 45, leaves a lot to be desired. A slow Speed stat of 45 and an average Attack stat of 100 lean this Pokémon towards needing an Adamant Nature.

Dusknoir’s movepool also seems to work against it — your choices for Physical moves include Fire Punch, Thunder Punch, Ice Punch, Leech Life, Rock Slide, Shadow Sneak and Giga Impact. The rest of Dusknoir’s attacks are Special based, but with a Special Attack stat of 65, you won’t be doing much damage. The beauty of Dusknoir is its pure Ghost typing — free immunity to Normal and Fighting and resistance to Poison and Bug attacks allow it to check heavy hitters like Machamp and Snorlax.