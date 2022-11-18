Best Nature for Girafarig and Farigiraf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet allows players the chance to journey throughout the new Paldea Region with both fan favorite and newly introduced Pokémon. Some of the standalone Pokémon that we have come to know and love in past games also received new evolutionary lines in Scarlet and Violet. This is the case with Girafarig, which got its very first evolution with the introduction of Farigiraf. And though these Pokémon are not the best for use in competitive battles, there are plenty of us that wouldn’t mind keeping them around for the long haul.

If you do plan to keep Girafarig and Farigiraf in your party, you may want to first make sure that you have a good one before spending your time leveling it up. To check how effective your Pokémon will be, it is important to take a look at their Nature. Here are some of the best Natures to pair with Girafarig and Farigiraf.

Related: Best Nature for Lechonk and Oinkologne in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

What is the best nature for Girafarig and Farigiraf?

Girafarig and Farigiraf have a high Special Attack but comparatively low Defense and Special Defense stats. Keeping this in mind, it would be advised to match them up with Natures that further enhance their Special Attack stat, meaning a couple of good choices are Mild and Rash.

Mild (increases Special Attack, decreases Defense)

(increases Special Attack, decreases Defense) Rash (increases Special Attack, decreases Special Defense)

How to find a Pokémon’s Nature in Scarlet and Violet

Checking on a Pokémon’s Nature can be done in just a few simple steps. Players wanting to find this information should go to the Memories Tab on the Pokémon Status Summary page.