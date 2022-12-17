All of your Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a mechanic known as “Natures.” Natures resemble personalities your Pokémon have, and these can influence the stats of your Pokémon, changing how they perform in battle. If you are interested in playing Pokémon competitively, making sure that each of your Pokémon has the best possible nature is an important endeavor. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Glimmet and Glimmora are a group of new Pokémon with a unique ability and Rock and Poison-typing. Here is the best nature for Glimmet and Glimmora in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best nature for Glimmet and Glimmora in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

When grabbing a Glimmet to evolve it into Glimmora, you’ll have to make sure you catch or breed one with the correct nature. You might think with Glimmora’s unique ability, you will want to build this Pokémon defensively. Its ability, Toxic Debris, allows Glimmora to place Toxic Spikes on the battlefield after it takes a hit. However, Glimmora’s bulky stats are only average. It does have a decent 86 Speed stat and 130 Sp. Atk stat, so Glimmora instead should be built with damage in mind.

Timid boosts Glimmora’s Speed while lowering its Attack. Glimmora can use the boost in speed, and allow it to outspeed most leads. Be sure to pair it with the Toxic Debris ability, giving this Pokémon a mixture of hazard setting and offensive capabilities. If you want to make Glimmora a bit more of a defensive beast, then you can consider the natures Bold and Calm. This will increase the Pokémon’s Defense and Special Defense stat respectively while still lowering its attack.