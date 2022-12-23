All of the Pokémon you own in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a “Nature.” This is a mechanic designed to raise and lower the stats of your Pokémon under the guise of a personality. Based on what Nature your Pokémon has, you might have more speed, but less defense, or vice versa. Understanding Natures is an essential part of building an optimal Pokémon, especially if you plan on taking the game competitively. Making sure your Pokémon has the best Nature will help you come out on top during your Pokémon battles. Miraidon is a Legendary Pokémon, and is one of the strongest Pokémon released to this date. Here is the best nature for Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best nature for Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Like most Legendary Pokémon, Miraidon is an unstoppable beast with the right set-up, making a name as one of the strongest Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. When catching this beast, you’ll want to make sure that it has the best Nature that will suit you and your battles. Miraidon is not only a bulky beast, with high HP, Defense, and Special Defense stats, but it’s a fast Pokémon with a very high Special Attack stat of 135. Its base Speed stat is 135, which is tied for the highest Speed stat in the game.

We want to make sure that Miraidon can attack first when facing other Pokémon, such as Koraidon or Flutter Mane who also have a base Speed stat of 135. As a result, the best choice for Miraidon is Timid. Timid boosts Miraidon’s Speed while lowering its Attack, an obsolete stat for this special attacker. This will make sure Miraidon can hit first, and hit hard while doing so. If you’re confident that your Miraidon can outspeed your competition, then go for Modest. This will raise Miraidon’s Special Attack stat while lowering its Attack stat, which gives Miraidon a bigger offensive boost.