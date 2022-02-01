Qwilfish previously was a one-off Pokémon that was mostly ignored in previous generations. In Arceus, however, Qwilfish gains an evolution in addition to a new typing, allowing it to be potentially very useful in combat. Here’s the best Nature for Qwilfish and Overqwil in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Overqwil is not a Water type, despite being found in the ocean — carrying a dual typing of Dark and Poison instead. Overqwil has a total base stat value of 510, with a solid 115 Attack and slightly below average 85 Speed. A decent 95 Defense and 85 HP allow for some bulk, but a 65 in Special Defense means that some care is needed. As such, Overqwil would benefit the most from an Adamant or Jolly Nature.

Overqwil’s moveset is quite good, considering the lack of Dark Pokemon in Arceus — there are only seven total Dark types in the game (except Darkrai, who is extra content only,) and Overqwil is one of them. Overqwil enjoys access to Aqua Tail, Double-Edge, Poison Jab, and Sludge Bomb in addition to it’s signature move: Barb Barrage. Functioning like a Poison version of Hex, Barb Barrage does double damage if the target is status’d — and it has an innate chance to poison, too. Finally, Overqwil can use Self-Destruct, for when you really want something gone.