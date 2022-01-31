Ralts and it’s evolutionary line are some of the most popular Pokémon in the series. Gardevoir is a very powerful Special Attacker featured in a variety of side-games, while Gallade offers an interesting combination of Psychic and Fighting attacks to those that want them. If you’re curious about the best Nature for Ralts, Kirlia, Gardevoir and Gallade in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, look no further.

For those that are looking to add Gardevoir to their teams, you will want either a Modest or Timid Nature. Gardevoir specializes in Psychic and Fairy Special Attacks — her Special Attack is a base 125, beating many other top contenders. Combined with a slightly below average Speed of 80, she is often brought in to handle threats weak to Special Attacks.

For those seeking a Gallade, however, you will want either an Adamant or Jolly Nature. Gallade is the inverse of Gardevoir, in that Gallade specializes in bring plenty of physical damage with his Psychic and Fighting repertoire. Again, an Attack stat of 125 and a slightly below average Speed of 80 back up the choices.

Gardevoir’s choices for moves include Psychic, Thunderbolt, Ice Beam, Moonblast, Shadow Ball, Energy Ball, and Mystical Fire — possibly the widest spread of type coverage on a Pokémon in the game. Gallade is no slouch either, coming packed with choices like Leaf Blade, Close Combat, Psycho Cut, Stone Edge, Rock Slide, X-Scissor, Poison Jab, Fire/Ice/Thunder Punch and Drain Punch.