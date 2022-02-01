Once you’ve completed the main story, Cogita will send you on a series of missions to hunt down the remaining Plates, to round out your collection and solve the mystery of Arceus. One of these missions will send you back to Snowpoint Temple — down into the basement, where a giant being of untold power lurks. It’ll be a tough battle, but once you catch it you’ll want to know the best Nature for Regigigas in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Regigigas is unique in Arceus, in that it appears to be the only Pokémon that still has an ability. This is likely intended, as Regigigas has one of the highest total stat values in the game — a massive 670, with 160 of it being Attack, and the rest being 100 or greater. To balance this out, the developers gave Regigigas the ability “Slow Start”, which cuts Regigigas’ Attack and Speed by 50% for five turns. Whenever Regigigas is thrown into battle, the text “Regigigas is slow to get going!” appears, indicating that Slow Start is in effect. To mitigate this somewhat, the best Nature is either Jolly or Adamant.

Regigigas gets a few tools to take advantage of his massive stat pool — Fire/Ice/Thunder Punches, Drain Punch, Rock Slide, Zen Headbutt, High Horsepower, Stone Edge, and Giga Impact round out it’s offensive capabilities. Regigigas also has access to a unique move in Crush Grip, which deals more damage the more percentage of health the opponent has.