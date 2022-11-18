Arguably the strongest of the low-level Bug types, Rabsca sits a full 20 base stats higher than Lokix at 470, and with decent Abilities to boot. However, not all is sunshine and dandelions with this Pokemon — if you want to utilize Rabsca properly, you’ll want to know the best Nature for Rellor and Rabsca in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: Best Nature for Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

What is the best nature for Rellor and Rabsca?

Unlike Lokix or Spidops, Rabsca has quite a bit of bulk to its name: 75 HP, 85 Defense and 100 Special Defense combined with a wonderful 115 Special Attack make this one Bug-type that can brawl. The problem, however, lies with its Speed stat, which sits at a sluggish 45. Nothing Trick Room can’t fix, however — so you’re looking at either running Modest, Calm, or Bold depending on if you need the extra bulk or not.

Image via Game Freak

Rabsca’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You have two choices — Synchronize and Telepathy. Both are useful, depending on your preferred playstyle. Synchronize can be extremely handy in finding Pokemon of a specific Nature, but also punishes players that like to use Poison, Toxic, Paralyze or Burn in battle. Meanwhile, Telepathy prevents Rabsca from being hit by an ally’s attacks — which is only useful in Doubles matches.

Related: Best Nature for Nymble and Lokix in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rabsca has an extremely interesting move pool. There are standard Special options like Psychic, Speed/Power/Guard Swaps, Sludge Bomb, Shadow Ball, Bug Buzz, Power Gem, Dazzling Gleam and Earth Power, of course, but also interesting options like Trick Room, Gunk Shot, Electro Ball, and Psychic Terrain. Furthermore, Rabsca is one of two Pokemon that gain access to a new move called Revival Blessing, which grants a free, one-time Revive to one of your fainted party members. This allows Rabsca to be built many different ways.