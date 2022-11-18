The Baxcalibur line of Pokemon is Scarlet and Violet’s “pseudo-legendary” — a three-stage evolution Pokemon with a base stat total of 600. Pseudo-legendaries are powerhouses, with some from older games still retaining competitive relevance today, like Tyranitar, Salamence, and Metagross. Baxcalibur will definitely be a force to be reckoned with, so here is the best Nature for Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best nature for Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur?

Baxcalibur has sturdy spread of stats — 115 HP, 145 Attack, 92 Defense, 86 Special Defense and 87 Speed. This means that it can take a fair bit of punishment while doling out the pain — but a sub-90 Speed stat means that it needs to run Jolly just to compete with the vast majority of the Pokedex. If you don’t mind going second more often than necessary, you can run Adamant instead.

Image via Game Freak

Baxcalibur’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Baxcalibur has two abilities — Ice Body and Thermal Exchange. Ice Body is pretty boring, because very few people run Hail teams, but even if you did run Hail, Thermal Exchange outclasses Ice Body several times over. Plus 1 Attack stage when Baxcalibur gets hit by a Fire move and burn immunity turns Baxcalibur from a meaty brawler into a snowballing force of nature.

Baxcalibur also has the move coverage to back its Attack stat up. Breaking Swipe, Glaive Rush, Crunch, Icicle Crash, Dragon Dance, Earthquake, Zen Headbutt, Thunder Fang and Iron Head give it a wide enough range of coverage. Baxcalibur’s star choices will likely be Glaive Rush, Breaking Swipe, Icicle Crash and Earthquake, although Breaking Swipe can be swapped out for Dragon Dance if you wish.