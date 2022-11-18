Bug Pokemon get a bad rap sometimes. For every Heracross or Scizor you have several Caterpies, Spewpas, or Wurmples. Lokix is definitely a step above Spidops, having a full 46 more base stat points, but still falls short of Bug type godhood. Still, Lokix has a few things going for it, so here is the best Nature for Nymble and Lokix in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best nature for Nymble and Lokix?

Adamant or Jolly. Much like Spidops, this thing suffers from mediocre defenses — 71 HP, 78 Defense, and an abysmal 55 Special Defense. Its saving graces are a 102 Attack and 92 Speed, which are above average. With a Jolly Nature you can safely outspeed certain threats, but you may not be able to secure one-hit KOs and with an Adamant Nature you can land knockout blows much easier, but may end up going second more often.

Image via Game Freak

Lokix’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You have two choices — Swarm and Tinted Lens. Swarm boosts your Bug damage by 50% if your health hits 33% or lower, but Lokix doesn’t have the bulk to land reliably in that trigger range without fainting. Tinted Lens, on the other hand, makes all of your “not very effective” attacks deal normal damage, allowing you to bypass certain enemy resistances. We recommend Tinted Lens.

Lokix’s move pool is similar to Spidops’ stock-standard selection, although, with the secondary Dark typing, additional options open up. Lunge, Sucker Punch, First Impression, Axe Kick, Swords Dance, Leech Life, and U-Turn are about the most useful moves available to it. A decent starting set is Sucker Punch, First Impression, U-Turn and Axe Kick — First Impression for heavy damage, then U-Turn or swap out to do it all over again, unless you can Sucker Punch for a knock-out.