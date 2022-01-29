While you’re adventuring in the Cobalt Coastlands, you may notice a rolling Pokémon around on the beach. That Pokémon is Spheal, and along with its evolutions, is a bulky Water and Ice type that is fantastic for battling. If you want to make a strong addition to your team, you definitely want to know the best Nature for Spheal, Sealeo and Walrein in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Walrein is a bulky Pokémon with average or slightly above average stats across the board. It’s highest stat, a base 110 in HP, is followed by a solid 80 Attack, 90 Defense and Special Defense, and 95 Special Attack. The only true downside to Walrein is its below average 65 Speed. You can build Walrein a few ways, but the best would be either as a Special Attacker or Wall — for this, the best Natures are Modest or Calm. It should be noted that Walrein can technically do well as an Attacker, and so Adamant would be the Nature for that role.

If you choose Modest or Calm, you want to load up Walrein with moves such as Blizzard, Ice Beam, Water Pulse and Hyper Beam. However, if you want to go the physical route, your weapons of choice are Aqua Tail, Iron Tail, Rock Slide, and Liquidation. In both cases, it would be wise to dedicate a slot to Rest, allowing Walrein to make use of its bulk and recover any missing health.