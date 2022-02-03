Best Nature for Turtwig, Grotle, and Torterra in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Natures make a return in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and making sure that you have the right one for your needs can definitely seem daunting. However, once we take a look at what Natures are and what they do, it’s actually pretty simple to figure out how to get the best Nature for our needs with the Turtwig evolutionary line.

Natures will typically boost one of a Pokémon’s stats, while lowering another stat. There are also neutral Natures that will technically boost and lower the same stat, resulting in no actual change to the stat. Using this table, we can look at which Natures will affect which stats, helping us to choose the best nature for our Turtwig.

Since the evolutionary line keeps growing its stats at the same rate per stat, we can target the same Nature for the whole line instead of trying to find a good Nature for each Pokémon in the line. Seeing that their top three stats are, in order, Attack, Defense, and Special Defense, we can base our choices on that knowledge.

Since the gap between Special Defense in the third spot and Defense in the second spot is so high, our best bet is to try to raise that Special Defense stat up closer to the rest of the top three. The Careful Nature is a good choice here since it will boost the Special Defense stat at the cost of the Special Attack stat. We can work around this by using mostly physical attacks in our Turtwig, Grotle, or Torterra’s moveset.

Another good choice is to give the big turtle some extra Defense with the Impish Nature, giving us the same loss in Special Attack we already planned on working around, but boosting Defense this time instead of Special Defense. This choice will raise the Defense stat to the highest stat in the stat pool, ensuring Torterra can withstand even the toughest hits.