Once you’ve cleared the Obsidian Fieldlands, a strange Pokémon that’s shaped like a letter will appear, before flying away. These Pokémon, Unown, are collectable letters tied to mysteries of the Pokémon universe. You can catch 28 of them in Arceus, spread throughout the game world. Here is the best Nature for Unown in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

First, know that Unown are primarily collectables — it is not recommended to take one into battle due to a variety of reasons. Unown’s total stat pool is 336, with the highest stats being Attack and Special Attack at 72, something on the low end of other average Pokémon. Unown also cannot learn any moves whatsoever except for one: Hidden Power. Hidden Power was reworked slightly — previously, Hidden Power used to be based on a Pokémon’s “internal values”, or IVs. Hidden Power would be a specific type based on the IVs of a Pokémon, so you could have a Water Pokémon learn an Electric Hidden Power, for example.

In Arceus, Hidden Power is now 100% super-effective at all times, which is a fantastic buff to the move. However, it doesn’t change the fact that Unown is still too weak to invest time into. However, if you’re determined, the best Nature for Unown is Modest. Might as well boost Hidden Power as much as possible, and a Modest Nature does just that.