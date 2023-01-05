The 10 best Nintendo Switch accessories

The Nintendo Switch is about as adjustable of a console as we have seen. Playing it in handheld mode and then instantly transferring the game to your television screen is quick and intuitive. However, there are various accessories you can buy to make this experience even better. Here are our picks for the best Nintendo Switch accessories you can buy.

The top 10 accessories for Nintendo Switch

There are more than enough screen protector options out there for your Switch, but amFilm is our personal recommendation for the one you should go with. The link above will take you to the screen protector for the original model, but they also have these heavy-duty guards for the Switch Lite and OLED model if you are looking for those versions as well. They are easy to apply, relatively cheap for what you are getting, and multiple come in the pack so you don’t have to worry about buying it again when it is time to switch it out.

If you are like us, most of your time spent playing your Nintendo Switch will be in handheld mode. That being said, while the joy-con are really nice controllers, they are not the best choice for those with larger hands, and they are prone to being victims of drift. With the Fixture S1, you can insert your Switch into the top part, clip a Pro Controller into the bottom, and get the best controller for your television while away from it. The S1 version is only suitable for the original Switch model, but an S2 built for the OLED will be on the way in the future.

If you are on the go a lot, you definitely should consider buying a carrying case for your Nintendo Switch. Even if you stay home often, it could be a good idea to have somewhere safe to put the tablet when it is not in its dock. This particular case is good at protecting everything inside and comes with some holders for your games. You can also fold up one of the pads on the inside for an easy, reliable stand that will keep up your console better than the thin stick on the back of the original model.

Unless you have the Nintendo Switch OLED, your console does not have a built-in LAN port for a more direct connection to the internet. If you enjoy playing games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we highly recommend getting a LAN Adapter to try and enforce your connection strength so you deal with less lag. Unfortunately, this will not work with the Switch Lite. It will only plug into the original Switch’s dock.

A common issue you will see on this list is that while the joy-con are really cool controllers to have, they aren’t always the best choice for everyone. The HORI Split Pad Pro is a larger replacement for them that works well attached directly to the Switch in handheld mode or plugged into the dock in TV mode. They don’t have all the same functionality as the joy-con, but if all you care about is a more comfortable experience with the buttons, you have a good choice here.

The Nintendo Switch comes with its own grip that you can insert the joy-con into for a more standard controller experience, but the only way to charge these controllers out of the box is to have them connected to the console itself. With this grip, you can play your games on your television without worrying about battery life on the joy-con running out, as this will charge them while you play.

As much as the Nintendo Switch is advertised with the joy-cons in place, the Pro Controller is the true best gaming experience you can have here. Of course, you can connect it with the Fixture S1 listed above, but even if you are playing on your TV, this is the most comfortable and good-feeling way to play games on the Switch. It has many of the same compatibilities as the joy-con but feels so much better to use in just about anyone’s hands. It honestly could be one of the best controllers ever made.

The Nintendo Switch only has a measly 32 GB internal storage drive, which is practically nothing in today’s landscape of gaming. With that being said, you definitely will want to invest in a microSD to hold your downloaded games as soon as you can. The Switch can hold up to a 512 GB card, so we recommend going with this Animal Crossing-themed one. The iconography on the card itself obviously means nothing, but with 512 GB, you almost surely will never have to worry about deleting your games unless you buy a ton of games from the eShop.

If you are not willing to put in the money to get a Fixture S1 and Pro Controller, you will be stuck with playing the console in handheld mode with just the joy-con. Some people find this to be quite uncomfortable after a while. Luckily, this grip lets you slide the console and joy-con right in and makes it a more comfortable item to hold. The nubs on the bottom also make it great for holding your Switch in place upright when you set it down.

There are plenty of cheap headset options available for your Nintendo Switch, but if you choose the wrong one, you will end up just needing to replace it after not too long. Instead, we recommend putting out a little more money for a more high-end headset that you know will last. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova will easily work on your Switch and other devices with a standard headset jack port and is a pretty good quality headset for its price. It’s lightweight, comfortable, and the microphone can fully retract so it’s not always out in the way, possibly getting broken.