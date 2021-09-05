Best Nintendo Switch Accessories – Storage, Controller Chargers, and more

The Nintendo Switch is a behemoth in the video game industry right now, and if you manage to grab your hands on one, you’ll realize how neat the ability to switch between playing at home and on the go is. However, there are some vital accessories you need in order to protect and enjoy your Nintendo Switch for years to come. Let’s-a-go.

Protect, protect, protect

The single most important accessory for the Nintendo Switch is a screen protector if you plan to take the Nintendo Switch on road trips. It will first make sure your screen isn’t dirty, and second, it will protect it from scratches. You don’t want a nasty little mark on your screen as you look at the next corner in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or solve a puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Store all those games

Your storage options are much simpler than the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S (and significantly less expensive) on the Nintendo Switch. The hybrid console uses microSD cards, which are very accessible, especially if you have any lying around from your older mobile phones. Nintendo recommends on its website that you use a micro-SD card with a transfer speed of 60 to 95 MB/sec. The company says, “the higher the transfer speed, the better gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch.” It’s best to avoid official microSD cards from Nintendo as they are usually more expensive than most brands. As the games are smaller on the Switch than other platforms, a 256GB microSD card will do the trick. We found a highly rated option on Amazon—it has five stars from over 20,000 reviews—from Gigastone at a very cheap price.

Joycon? Nah

With your Nintendo Switch, you will get two Joycon and a grip that acts as a controller. While most would suffice with this method, some would want a more premium feel as the joystick placement can be finnicky. The official Pro Controller gives gamers a better experience with a more traditional Xbox/PlayStation style controller. It comes with the system’s awesome HD Rumble features and amiibo NFC compatibility on the accessory itself. However, it can be quite pricey. Thankfully, there are some alternatives. PowerA’s line of controllers is stylish and acts as a great fill-in for those who don’t want to pay a high price for an official brand. Unlike the old days of Madcatz, you won’t mind being given a PowerA controller as it has almost every feature other than the HD Rumble.

Image via Amazon

In addition, you can get officially licensed Nintendo-branded controllers with designs from Animal Crossing, Pokemon, The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, and Kirby. They even had one based on Cuphead, but it’s hard to find now. The line has expanded to GameCube controllers as well if you need your Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fix.

Don’t worry about charging again

But you can’t play your Switch games without charging your controllers, and controller docks on Amazon are inexpensive. For example, there’s a five-star option for under $20 that charges four Joycon controllers at the same time. It will look great on your desk and will make sure they’re charged for the next day. You don’t want to miss out on your next Ring Fit Adventure workout because your Joycon aren’t charged. Don’t skip leg day, everyone. If you need to charge your Pro controller, there is also a charging dock by Nyko that is highly rated and relatively cheap.

You have the power

We asked Ninty Fresh Magazine staff writer Abram Buehner for more suggestions on what to buy for your Nintendo Switch. “The Anker Switch-branded power bank is amazing for travel, especially considering how some games suck down battery,” Buehner said. He also liked the Hori game cases because they are “stylish and affordable.” He has the Mario-themed case.