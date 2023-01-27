Best Places to Hide Your Treasure in Sea of Thieves

The important part of finding treasure in Sea of Thieves is getting it back safely, especially because of the constant threat of attack by another group of pirates. The key to success is to make sure you hide your treasure in case you get boarded and sent to Davy Jones’ Locker. We’ve found a few places on your ship to hide your booty safely.

Crow’s Nest

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Crow’s Nest is a great place to look out for other ships, help the Coxswain navigate, and look for land. The Crow’s Nest is also a great place to hide your treasure chests, as other pirates won’t think of looking that high up for them. This convenient spot also makes it easier to take them ashore when you reach the nearest port as you can usually jump straight into the water from there.

Next To Equipment Boxes

Screenshot by Gamepur

The equipment boxes below deck store all of your cosmetic items that are necessary for everyday pirate life. This is also a perfect spot to hide your treasure chest as it will blend in with the equipment boxes. Keep in mind that the most popular spot to hide treasure chests is below deck, so if you choose to use this method, make sure you head to the nearest port straight away.

Voyage Table

Image via Rare Limited

The Voyage Table is unique in its own way as it is the place where you vote on what voyages to partake on. Not only can you place your voyages on the table, you can also place items like skulls and silver cups. Putting them on the table makes them look like decorations and helps them blend in to the rest of items in the Captain’s Quarters.

Behind Barrels

Image via Rare Limited

Your ship will likely have loads of random barrels in the lower decks. We may not know what’s in them, but we do know that they can perfectly obstruct another player’s view of the floor and some corners. And while some of them might be small in size, they can still be used to keep little treasures away from your enemies’ line of sight. Make sure to take advantage of the barrels you can find in your ship, and place skulls and other valuables behind them to keep them hidden.

Island Shrubs

Image via Rare Limited

If you’re worried that some enemy might be able to break through your defenses and successfully infiltrate your ship to take away your loot, you’d best try to store your treasure somewhere safe but near enough to access. Island shrubs are just that: these shrubs, located on small islands near your ship, are good spots to hide your stash—as long as you stay within the same game server instance and not log out before collecting them.

These five locations on your ship and around it are the best places to make sure your treasure is safe until you get to the next port. Just remember, when you're plundering another pirates ship, make sure you look in the Crow's Nest, next to equipment boxes, and check the voyage table to see if they've hidden away extra treasure.