Is Sea of Thieves down? How to check Sea of Thieves’ server status

The high seas are a chaotic place, but they can be even more hectic on the Sea of Thieves. There are always the occasional server issues when it comes to online games, so it can be confusing when you are presented with an error message. Is the problem on your end or on the servers themselves?

The best place to check to see if there are problems with the Sea of Thieves servers is to check the official server status page. This will give you the best chance to find out if it is an issue with your local internet connection or if the problem is with Rare’s servers. If the servers are down, this will give you the best possible chance to find out why and when they are expected to be back online.

If that doesn’t work, you can always try external server status pages, such as Downdetector, but while these might tell you that the server is down it won’t tell you any reason for the outage.

Finally, you can check the official Sea of Thieves social media pages. These will usually tell you when the outage began and when they might be back online. Just be sure to be kind to the people manning this account.

Doing all this should be able to give you the latest information on Sea of Thieves server status.