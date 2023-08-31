Best Pokemon Team Builds For Marvel’s Avengers

Gotta assemble em all.

Image by Marvel/The Pokemon Company

Making up Pokemon teams for fictional characters across fandoms can be an inspiring experience, whether you draw, animate, or write copious amounts of fanfiction. Whatever your fancy, what better characters to try this with than some of the most popular in media, the cast of the Avengers? Come back to the mid-2000s and theorize with us what six Pokemon teams the Avengers would sport in the Pokemon world, including what items and move sets each have.

Captain America

Image by Marvel Studios

Captain America is very much a traditional guy, so his choice of Pokemon would likely not be all that extravagant. What’s more, you’d probably expect to see some Pokemon that theme around his getup: The USA. Captain America seems like he’d have a pretty straightforward team with no flashy strategy or convoluted setups. Much like a beginning Pokemon fan, it would all be brute force, with maybe an emphasis on Fire types because Fire types are very, very cool.

PokemonHeld ItemMovesetAbilityNatureEVs & IVs
BraviaryFlyinium ZBrave Bird, Superpower, Bulk Up, RoostDefiantJollyAttack, Speed
BlazikenBlazikeniteSwords Dance, Flare Blitz, Low Kick, Stone EdgeSpeed BoostAdamantAttack, Speed
ArcanineLife OrbFlare Blitz, Wild Charge, Extreme Speed, Morning SunFlash FireJollyAttack, Speed
CinderaceAguav BerryAcrobatics, High Jump Kick, Gunk Shot, Flare BlitzBlazeAdamantAttack, Speed
BaxcaliburAssault VestAqua Tail, Avalanche, Body Press, CrunchThermal ExchangeAdamantAttack, Speed
DragoniteFlyinium ZDragon Dance, Fly, Earthquake, Extreme SpeedMultiscaleAdamantAttack, Speed

Hawkeye

Image by Marvel Studios

Hawkeye seems like he would be a mix of Captain America and Black Widow in preference. He’s a freelance man for hire, so it wouldn’t be so surprising to see Pokemon on his team that would actually be useful for his work. The first thing to come to mind are Pokemon like Poison types, Steel types, or simply Pokemon with the utility to keep up with him on a mission. He also strikes me as the kind of guy who would appreciate all generations equally, from 1 to the latest. If it looks cool and kicks tail, it sells for his team.

PokemonHeld ItemMovesetAbilityNatureEVs & IVs
GreninjaChoice SpecsHydro Pump, Dark Pulse, Water Shuriken, SpikesBattle BondTimidSpeed, Special Attack
WeavileChoice BandKnock Off, Icicle Crash, Ice Shard, PursuitPressureJollyAttack, Speed
ToxtricityLife OrbBoomburst, Discharge, Overdrive, HexPunk RockModestSpecial Attack, Speed
GyaradosLife OrbDragon Dance, Bounce, Waterfall, TauntMoxieJollyAttack, Speed
MeowscaradaExpert BeltAcrobatics, Brick Break, Flower Trick, Knock OffProteanModestSpecial Attack, Speed
UmbreonLeftoversWish, Protect, Heal Bell, Foul PlaySynchronizeCalmHP, Special Defense

Hulk

Image by Marvel Studios

Hulk, or Banner, is a mixed bag when it comes to having a Pokemon team. On the one hand, you’d expect someone with Hulkish abilities to love brute force, but I think otherwise. Banner might be more interested in Pokemon that align with his goals and personal disposition. He strikes me as the kind of guy who would love cute, useful, but bulky Pokemon that can stand up to punishment in battle without looking too menacing. He would likely love beasts of burden that he can rely on and take care of or outright spoil, likely enjoying hanging out with them more than battling. He’d also likely be enamored by Pokemon such as Mewtwo, which were conceived through the power of science.

PokemonHeld ItemMovesetAbilityNatureEVs & IVs
TorterraLeftoversStealth Rock, Wood Hammer, Earthquake, SynthesisOvergrowImpishHP, Special Defense
CorviknightChoice BandIron Head, Drill Peck, Facade, Brave BirdPressureBraveAttack, Defense
AzumarillNormalium ZBelly Drum, Aqua Jet, Play Rough, Knock OffThick FatAdamantAttack, Speed
GoodraChoice ScarfDraco Meteor, Thunderbolt, Fire Blast, EarthquakeSap SipperTimidSpecial Attack, Speed
MewtwoMewtwonite YPsystrike, Ice Beam, Fire Blast, Calm MindPressureTimidSpecial Attack, Speed
QuagsireLeftoversScald, Earthquake, Recover, ToxicDampRelaxedHP. Defense

Black Widow

Image by Marvel Studios

Black Widow is an interesting case for a Pokemon team because while Hawkeye might use some of his for work, Black Widow almost certainly would. This would make Poison types great for their natural uses and Ghost types for infiltration and recon. Aside from just Pokemon for a profession, other types I could picture her using include Ice and Steel. Anything that can move quickly, pack a punch, incapacitate, intimidate, or make walls less inconvenient is surely a win in her book.

PokemonHeld ItemMovesetAbilityNatureEVs & IVs
TinkatonLife OrbBrick Break, Fake Out, Gigaton Hammer, Ice HammerMold BreakerAdamantAttack, Speed
FroslassFocus SashSpikes, Taunt, Icy Wind, Destiny BondCursed BodyTimidSpecial Attack, Speed
MisdreavusEvioliteFoul Play, Will-O-Wisp, Taunt, Pain SplitLevitateTimidHP, Speed
BreloomToxic OrbSubstitute, Spore, Leech Seed, Focus PunchPoison HealCarefulHP, Special Defense
LucarioLucarioniteSwords Dance, Meteor Mash, Close Combat, Bullet PunchJustifiedJollyAttack, Speed
StaraptorChoice ScarfBrave Bird, Double Edge, U-Turn, Close CombatRecklessJollyAttack, Speed

Iron Man

Image by Marvel Studios

Iron Man is all too easy to come up with a team for. Anything that could sync right in with his already amassed army of technology would fit right in with him in a Pokemon setting. Otherwise, Pokemon that make good pets, or those that can benefit him by providing air support, would benefit Stark. Psychic, Steel, and Electric types are the way to go for this one. I could picture him training his Jolteon to be a walk-along charger for his phone, should the need ever arise.

PokemonHeld ItemMovesetAbilityNatureEVs & IVs
BronzongLeftoversStealth Rock, Toxic, Psywave, Gyro BallLevitateSassyHP, Special Defense
MagnezoneSteelium ZSubstitute, Thunderbolt, Flash Cannon, Hidden PowerMagnet PullModestSpecial Attack, Speed
BeheeyemColbur BerryTrick Room, Psychic, Nasty Plot, Signal BeamAnalyticQuietHP, Special Attack
JolteonLife OrbYawn, Volt Switch, Thunderbolt, Hidden PowerQuick FeetTimidSpecial Attack, Speed
RotomIapapa BerryDefog, Volt Switch, Will-O-Wisp, HexLevitateTimidHP, Speed
ScizorScizoriteSwords Dance, Bullet Punch, Roost, SuperpowerLight MetalImpishHP, Special Defense

Thor

Image by Marvel Studios

Thor is an interesting case because, if you were to transport him to the Pokemon world as a trainer or a player, you know he’s the kind to use nothing but legendaries. Because he’s essentially a myth and legend himself, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to assume that he’d be out there seeking out the legendary birds and beasts of the world and either fighting them or capturing them for sport. As for any number of normal Pokemon on his team that aren’t mythical or legendary, Pokemon that use brute force to end fights would fit his aesthetic best. Dragon types, Fire types, and Electric types, of course, almost certainly fit the bill for this character.

PokemonHeld ItemMovesetAbilityNatureEVs & IVs
MoltresFlyinium ZHurricane, Fire Blast, Roost, U-TurnPressureTimidSpecial Attack, Speed
ZapdosLeftoversDischarge, Heat Wave, Hidden Power Ice, RoostPressureBoldHP, Defense
ArticunoFlyinium ZHurricane, Freeze-Dry, Hidden Power Fighting, RoostPressureTimidSpecial Attack, Speed
DonphanLeftoversRapid Spin, Earthquake, Knock Off, Ice ShardSturdyAdamantHP, Defense
SalamenceSalamenciteDragon Dance, Double-Edge, Roost, FacadeIntimidateAdamantAttack, Speed
SamurottLife OrbHydro Pump, Grass Knot, Ice Beam, Aqua JetTorrentTimidSpecial Attack, Speed

