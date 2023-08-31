Best Pokemon Team Builds For Marvel’s Avengers
Gotta assemble em all.
Making up Pokemon teams for fictional characters across fandoms can be an inspiring experience, whether you draw, animate, or write copious amounts of fanfiction. Whatever your fancy, what better characters to try this with than some of the most popular in media, the cast of the Avengers? Come back to the mid-2000s and theorize with us what six Pokemon teams the Avengers would sport in the Pokemon world, including what items and move sets each have.
Captain America
Captain America is very much a traditional guy, so his choice of Pokemon would likely not be all that extravagant. What’s more, you’d probably expect to see some Pokemon that theme around his getup: The USA. Captain America seems like he’d have a pretty straightforward team with no flashy strategy or convoluted setups. Much like a beginning Pokemon fan, it would all be brute force, with maybe an emphasis on Fire types because Fire types are very, very cool.
|Pokemon
|Held Item
|Moveset
|Ability
|Nature
|EVs & IVs
|Braviary
|Flyinium Z
|Brave Bird, Superpower, Bulk Up, Roost
|Defiant
|Jolly
|Attack, Speed
|Blaziken
|Blazikenite
|Swords Dance, Flare Blitz, Low Kick, Stone Edge
|Speed Boost
|Adamant
|Attack, Speed
|Arcanine
|Life Orb
|Flare Blitz, Wild Charge, Extreme Speed, Morning Sun
|Flash Fire
|Jolly
|Attack, Speed
|Cinderace
|Aguav Berry
|Acrobatics, High Jump Kick, Gunk Shot, Flare Blitz
|Blaze
|Adamant
|Attack, Speed
|Baxcalibur
|Assault Vest
|Aqua Tail, Avalanche, Body Press, Crunch
|Thermal Exchange
|Adamant
|Attack, Speed
|Dragonite
|Flyinium Z
|Dragon Dance, Fly, Earthquake, Extreme Speed
|Multiscale
|Adamant
|Attack, Speed
Hawkeye
Hawkeye seems like he would be a mix of Captain America and Black Widow in preference. He’s a freelance man for hire, so it wouldn’t be so surprising to see Pokemon on his team that would actually be useful for his work. The first thing to come to mind are Pokemon like Poison types, Steel types, or simply Pokemon with the utility to keep up with him on a mission. He also strikes me as the kind of guy who would appreciate all generations equally, from 1 to the latest. If it looks cool and kicks tail, it sells for his team.
|Pokemon
|Held Item
|Moveset
|Ability
|Nature
|EVs & IVs
|Greninja
|Choice Specs
|Hydro Pump, Dark Pulse, Water Shuriken, Spikes
|Battle Bond
|Timid
|Speed, Special Attack
|Weavile
|Choice Band
|Knock Off, Icicle Crash, Ice Shard, Pursuit
|Pressure
|Jolly
|Attack, Speed
|Toxtricity
|Life Orb
|Boomburst, Discharge, Overdrive, Hex
|Punk Rock
|Modest
|Special Attack, Speed
|Gyarados
|Life Orb
|Dragon Dance, Bounce, Waterfall, Taunt
|Moxie
|Jolly
|Attack, Speed
|Meowscarada
|Expert Belt
|Acrobatics, Brick Break, Flower Trick, Knock Off
|Protean
|Modest
|Special Attack, Speed
|Umbreon
|Leftovers
|Wish, Protect, Heal Bell, Foul Play
|Synchronize
|Calm
|HP, Special Defense
Hulk
Hulk, or Banner, is a mixed bag when it comes to having a Pokemon team. On the one hand, you’d expect someone with Hulkish abilities to love brute force, but I think otherwise. Banner might be more interested in Pokemon that align with his goals and personal disposition. He strikes me as the kind of guy who would love cute, useful, but bulky Pokemon that can stand up to punishment in battle without looking too menacing. He would likely love beasts of burden that he can rely on and take care of or outright spoil, likely enjoying hanging out with them more than battling. He’d also likely be enamored by Pokemon such as Mewtwo, which were conceived through the power of science.
|Pokemon
|Held Item
|Moveset
|Ability
|Nature
|EVs & IVs
|Torterra
|Leftovers
|Stealth Rock, Wood Hammer, Earthquake, Synthesis
|Overgrow
|Impish
|HP, Special Defense
|Corviknight
|Choice Band
|Iron Head, Drill Peck, Facade, Brave Bird
|Pressure
|Brave
|Attack, Defense
|Azumarill
|Normalium Z
|Belly Drum, Aqua Jet, Play Rough, Knock Off
|Thick Fat
|Adamant
|Attack, Speed
|Goodra
|Choice Scarf
|Draco Meteor, Thunderbolt, Fire Blast, Earthquake
|Sap Sipper
|Timid
|Special Attack, Speed
|Mewtwo
|Mewtwonite Y
|Psystrike, Ice Beam, Fire Blast, Calm Mind
|Pressure
|Timid
|Special Attack, Speed
|Quagsire
|Leftovers
|Scald, Earthquake, Recover, Toxic
|Damp
|Relaxed
|HP. Defense
Black Widow
Black Widow is an interesting case for a Pokemon team because while Hawkeye might use some of his for work, Black Widow almost certainly would. This would make Poison types great for their natural uses and Ghost types for infiltration and recon. Aside from just Pokemon for a profession, other types I could picture her using include Ice and Steel. Anything that can move quickly, pack a punch, incapacitate, intimidate, or make walls less inconvenient is surely a win in her book.
|Pokemon
|Held Item
|Moveset
|Ability
|Nature
|EVs & IVs
|Tinkaton
|Life Orb
|Brick Break, Fake Out, Gigaton Hammer, Ice Hammer
|Mold Breaker
|Adamant
|Attack, Speed
|Froslass
|Focus Sash
|Spikes, Taunt, Icy Wind, Destiny Bond
|Cursed Body
|Timid
|Special Attack, Speed
|Misdreavus
|Eviolite
|Foul Play, Will-O-Wisp, Taunt, Pain Split
|Levitate
|Timid
|HP, Speed
|Breloom
|Toxic Orb
|Substitute, Spore, Leech Seed, Focus Punch
|Poison Heal
|Careful
|HP, Special Defense
|Lucario
|Lucarionite
|Swords Dance, Meteor Mash, Close Combat, Bullet Punch
|Justified
|Jolly
|Attack, Speed
|Staraptor
|Choice Scarf
|Brave Bird, Double Edge, U-Turn, Close Combat
|Reckless
|Jolly
|Attack, Speed
Iron Man
Iron Man is all too easy to come up with a team for. Anything that could sync right in with his already amassed army of technology would fit right in with him in a Pokemon setting. Otherwise, Pokemon that make good pets, or those that can benefit him by providing air support, would benefit Stark. Psychic, Steel, and Electric types are the way to go for this one. I could picture him training his Jolteon to be a walk-along charger for his phone, should the need ever arise.
|Pokemon
|Held Item
|Moveset
|Ability
|Nature
|EVs & IVs
|Bronzong
|Leftovers
|Stealth Rock, Toxic, Psywave, Gyro Ball
|Levitate
|Sassy
|HP, Special Defense
|Magnezone
|Steelium Z
|Substitute, Thunderbolt, Flash Cannon, Hidden Power
|Magnet Pull
|Modest
|Special Attack, Speed
|Beheeyem
|Colbur Berry
|Trick Room, Psychic, Nasty Plot, Signal Beam
|Analytic
|Quiet
|HP, Special Attack
|Jolteon
|Life Orb
|Yawn, Volt Switch, Thunderbolt, Hidden Power
|Quick Feet
|Timid
|Special Attack, Speed
|Rotom
|Iapapa Berry
|Defog, Volt Switch, Will-O-Wisp, Hex
|Levitate
|Timid
|HP, Speed
|Scizor
|Scizorite
|Swords Dance, Bullet Punch, Roost, Superpower
|Light Metal
|Impish
|HP, Special Defense
Thor
Thor is an interesting case because, if you were to transport him to the Pokemon world as a trainer or a player, you know he’s the kind to use nothing but legendaries. Because he’s essentially a myth and legend himself, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to assume that he’d be out there seeking out the legendary birds and beasts of the world and either fighting them or capturing them for sport. As for any number of normal Pokemon on his team that aren’t mythical or legendary, Pokemon that use brute force to end fights would fit his aesthetic best. Dragon types, Fire types, and Electric types, of course, almost certainly fit the bill for this character.
|Pokemon
|Held Item
|Moveset
|Ability
|Nature
|EVs & IVs
|Moltres
|Flyinium Z
|Hurricane, Fire Blast, Roost, U-Turn
|Pressure
|Timid
|Special Attack, Speed
|Zapdos
|Leftovers
|Discharge, Heat Wave, Hidden Power Ice, Roost
|Pressure
|Bold
|HP, Defense
|Articuno
|Flyinium Z
|Hurricane, Freeze-Dry, Hidden Power Fighting, Roost
|Pressure
|Timid
|Special Attack, Speed
|Donphan
|Leftovers
|Rapid Spin, Earthquake, Knock Off, Ice Shard
|Sturdy
|Adamant
|HP, Defense
|Salamence
|Salamencite
|Dragon Dance, Double-Edge, Roost, Facade
|Intimidate
|Adamant
|Attack, Speed
|Samurott
|Life Orb
|Hydro Pump, Grass Knot, Ice Beam, Aqua Jet
|Torrent
|Timid
|Special Attack, Speed