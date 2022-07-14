The best Pokémon teams in the Flying Cup in Pokémon Go – July 2022

You will want to bring your best Flying-type Pokémon to compete in Pokémon Go’s Flying Cup. You can select a handful of favorites to jump into this competition, so long as they meet the requirements. You will want to make sure you bring the best choices and ensure they complement one another. In this guide, we’re going to cover the best Pokémon teams to use in the Pokémon Go’s Flying Cup.

Best Pokémon teams in the Flying Cup

Any Pokémon you use in this competition need to have a Flying-type associated with it, and they cannot exceed 1,500 CP. You will be unable to use them otherwise.

Mantine, Aerodactyl (Shadow), and Altaria

The first Pokémon you want to look at are Mantine, Aerodactyl (shadow), and Altaria. For your Closer, Altaria is an excellent choice, with most Flying-types being weak to Electric, attacks, and Altaria and protect against it. Unfortunately, that still leaves the Ice-type weakness that many Flying-types suffer. Mantine can use ice beam to exploit that weakness, making it an effective Pokémon, but it is fragile to Electric-types, so Aerdactyl (shadow) is good protection for it and has some decent moves.

Aerodactyl (Shadow): Rock throw (fast move), rock slide, and iron head

Mantine: Bubble (fast move), bubble beam, and ice beam

Altaria: Dragon breath (fast move), sky attack, and moonblast

Emolga, Skarmory, Articuno

Emolga is one of the ideal Pokémon choices to use in this competition. It is an Electric and Flying-type but also suffers from an Ice-type weakness. Skarmory doesn’t have this problem, but it is still weak to any Electric-type attacks. For a bit more bulk, we recommend using Articuno to help boost your team up, but it does suffer from being weak to Electric-type attacks.

Emolga: Thunder shock (fast move), thunderbolt, and discharge

Skarmory: Steel wing (fast move), brave bird, and sky attack

Articuno: Icy shard (fast move), icy wind, and ancient power

Mandibuzz, Zapdos, and Drifblim

Mandibuzz is a solid Dark and Flying-type Pokémon with some heavy bulk, making it a suitable lead Pokémon. However, it does have minor fast move pressure, and you can make up for that using Zapdos and Drifblim. Zapdos is a powerful Pokémon that can use its Electric-type attacks to counter nearly any Flying-type, as can Drifblim with its Ice-type attacks.

Mandibuzz: Snarl (fast move), foul play, and shadow ball

Zapdos: Thunder shock (fast move), drill peck, and thunder

Drifblim: Hex (fast move), icy wind, and shadow ball

Gyarados, Togekiss, and Gligar

Gyarados is a powerful Water and Flying-type Pokémon, but we don’t see it too often in small competitions. It’s far more suitable for the Master League, but it can do some work here, given the correct team. However, you’ll want Gligar as the Closer to make sure to swap out should any Electric-types come into play, and Togekiss is a solid Pokémon to use as your Switch.

Gyarados: Waterfall (fast move), aqua tail, and crunch

Togekiss: Charm (fast move), ancient power, and flamethrower

Gligar: Wing attack (fast move), night slash, and aerial ace

Pelipper, Aerodactyl, and Emolga

There are not too many choices for this competition, so we will have to repeat some options we’ve already mentioned. We recommend using a team featuring Emolga and Aerodactyl with Pelipper to switch things up.