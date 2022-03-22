Best R rarity staples in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Even though R rarity cards might not be the best cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, don’t sleep on their usefulness. In fact, all meta decks in Master Duel do utilize R cards in one way or another. However, that doesn’t mean all R cards can be sprinkled in a variety of decks. Some, though, can be used as what have now become known as staple cards. Which R cards are the best staples in Master Duel? We have our picks, and let’s go over them.

Mystical Space Typhoon

Let’s start off with a classic from the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG: Mystical Space Typhoon. Mystical Space Typhoon (MST) is a Quick-Play Spell Card that when activated, can destroy a Spell or Trap on the field. Since many other cards do exactly the same now, Typhoon has become more and more obsolete. However, it can be a nice budget card for new players, and its easily obtainable status makes it highly usable in formats that do not allow for the usage of SR or UR cards.

Torrential Tribute

Torrential Tribute is next on the list, and this Trap is a must-have card. In fact, Torrential Tribute, despite its R rarity status, actually made our best Trap card list in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

Related: The best Trap Cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Why? Torrential Tribute can pop all Monsters on the field when a Monster has been Summoned on to the field. Since it can be activated during the opponent’s turn, users can wait until the right time to activate it, even though the conditions in the description means it can’t pop all Monsters when an Ignition effect is activated. Still, it can take care of those Monsters, should you act fast enough.

Forbidden Chalice/Lance/Dress

Aside from Forbidden Droplet, Yu-Gi-Oh! has several cards that are a part of the “Forbidden” Spell Card archetype. Forbidden Chalice, Lance, and Dress are all cards that have similar, but not exactly the same, effects. Here’s a look at all three:

Chalice: Target 1 face-up monster on the field; until the end of this turn, that target gains 400 ATK, but its effects are negated.

Target 1 face-up monster on the field; until the end of this turn, that target gains 400 ATK, but its effects are negated. Lance: Target 1 face-up monster on the field; until the end of this turn, that target loses 800 ATK, but is unaffected by the effects of other Spells/Traps.

Target 1 face-up monster on the field; until the end of this turn, that target loses 800 ATK, but is unaffected by the effects of other Spells/Traps. Dress: Target 1 face-up monster on the field; until the end of this turn, that target loses 600 ATK, but cannot be targeted or destroyed by other card effects.

All three work in tandem. Chalice shuts down Monster effects, while Lance can prevent a Monster from being popped by a Spell or Trap. And as for Dress, this card can protect against a broad range of cards. Each can help against a variety of decks. so having at least one of these cards in a deck can help in a big way.

Sangan

Even though Sangan is one of the original cards of the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game, it still receives a decent amount of play. That’s because Sangan has a simple, yet juicy effect in Yu-Gi-Oh!. When Sangan goes from the field to the GY, the owner can add one monster that has 1500 or less ATK from the deck to hand. However, cards with that name can’t activate their effects during the turn Sangan’s goes off.

Because Sangan has 1000 ATK, it can be used in collaboration with Salamangreat Almiraj. It can also be used in situations in which players can sack it off quickly, via a Synchro or Tribute Summon, and then add another piece that meets Sangan’s requirements, or a useful handtrap.

Book of Moon

Book of Moon, much like other cards on this list, has a simple effect. This card can target one face-up Monster on the field, and change it to face-down Defense Position. This card has a broad range of use, as it can be used on opposing Monsters who have Ignition effects and have to be manually activated by a player.

However, it can also be used on the owner’s monsters as well. This can work with Ghostrick Monsters that have effects that go off when flipped face-up. Decks that utilize Flip Monsters, like Subterrors, can also benefit quite a bit from Book of Moon.

Cross-Sheep

Cross-Sheep is a Link 2 Monster that has seen a good amount of use in Master Duel. If a Monster is Special Summoned to a spot that Cross-Sheep points to, the following effects can be applied, based upon what kind of card it is:

Ritual: Draw 2 cards, then discard 2 cards.

Draw 2 cards, then discard 2 cards. Fusion: Special Summon 1 Level 4 or lower monster from your GY.

Special Summon 1 Level 4 or lower monster from your GY. Synchro: All monsters you control gain 700 ATK.

All monsters you control gain 700 ATK. Xyz: All monsters your opponent controls lose 700 ATK.

This card has become very popular in Fusion-based decks, such as Thunder Dragons, since Cross-Sheep can Special Summon another Monster out on to the field. However, other cards can also use the effects of Cross-Sheep, making it a cheap and simple card that extend out turns.

Lightning Vortex

Lightning Vortex can be considered a budget version of Raigeki or Lightning Storm. By discarding one card, it can destroy all face-up Monsters on the opponent’s side of the field. While it does have a cost, it can work in decks that include Monsters that have effects that go off in the GY.

If you are playing in a format that only allows for N or R rarity cards, Lightning Vortex can be very useful. That’s especially true if you can synergize it well with other cards.