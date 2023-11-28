Top 15 Best Racing Games on Steam

There are a plethora of racing games available on Steam for players to sift through. Finding which one is worth the time and money is the difficult part but thankfully it doesn’t have to be.

I remember when I was just a kid discovering racing games other than Mario Kart through the old PS2 game Need For Speed Underground. And while it’s been many moons since I learned songs about windows and walls thanks to that game’s soundtrack, I still keep my eye on the racing game genre. Here are the top current games found on Steam.

15. Team Sonic Racing

Image via Sega

This one is for the Sonic fans. While Sonic games can be a bit of a hit or miss, Team Sonic Racing can be counted as successful. Players lead Sonic and his friends through fun and colorful racetracks in this fast-paced arcade racing game. The cars in the game are a bit customizable, too, for those who like to spice up their ride.

14. Road Redemption

Image via Pixel Dash Studios

If you want carnage, chaos, and motorcycles, then Road Redemption is the game for you. This game takes the phrase “fight to win” a little more seriously as it combines combat and racing into one. This is a rogue-like game where players are trying to journey across the country. I didn’t think a racing game could be rogue-like, but this one is, and it did it well.

13. Redout: Enhanced Edition

Image via 34BigThings

Redout: Enhanced Edition racing game with a Sci-Fi twist and visuals that look out of this world. It is a tribute to old arcade racing games and is not for the casual gamer. This, like true arcade games of old, is a challenge that will keep players coming back to try again and again. More tracks and customizable vehicles will unlock as players progress through the game. And if you’re good enough, maybe your name will be on the scoreboard with all the top players.

12. Burnout Paradise Remastered

Image via Criterion Games

Burnout Paradise Remastered is an open-world racing game where the start of a race can be located at any intersection you stumble upon. The remastered edition includes all add-ons for Burnout Paradise. Gamers can play online with friends or go solo in this open world where the rules are thrown out the window.

11. CarX Drift Racing Online

Image via CarX Technologies

CarX Drift Racing Online is a multiplayer game that focuses on more realism as players drift through real world cities and competing to be the best against players all over. This game uses realistic driving physics making a controller the more recommended device to play with. This has detailed car customization and car turning perimeters.

10. Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Image via EA

Need For Speed is the gaming franchise I first think of when someone mentions racing games. Race away from the law with friends in this remastered version of Need for Speed Hot Pursuit. It comes with all the DLC for the game. This has that highspeed chase that will keep player’s blood pumping.

9. Hot Wheels Unleashed

Image via Milestone

Hot Wheels Unleashed will delight Hot Wheels fans. Players can collect real hot wheel cars and build their own tracks with their imagination being the limit. Build your track and invite friends to take up the challenge of racing on it. It’s a well-done game that feeds the nostalgia of 1980s and 1990s babies.

8. Wreckfest

Image via BugBear Entertainment

I have two words for Wreckfest, demolition derby. The ultimate racing chaos can be found on these tracks as players create the best crashes as they race against friends. There are plenty of customizations for cars both in style and demolition purposes. It uses life-like physics to create the ultimate demolition experience.

7. Automobilista 2

Image via Reiza Studios

Automobilista 2 is a racing simulator that has VR compatibility, putting players right in the middle of the action. Fans have often rated it as their favorite offline racing simulator with some of the best challenging AI to race up against. Where this game does have a lack of a campaign mode, it does have realistic on track racing that immerses players in an enjoyable experience.

6. F1 23

Image via EA

F1 23 is the official game for the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship, containing all of the latest 2023 cars and driver line-ups. The PC version has VR compatibility with eye-tracking support to enhance the driving experience. Players can compete with friends no matter the console on which they play thanks to its cross-platform capabilities. It also contains a story mode that players have delighted in playing.

5. Grid Legends

Image via EA

Grid Legends is a jam-packed game of racing, customizable tracks and cars, and a story mode that ranks one of the best. I don’t know who has a ton friends who like racing games but Grid Legends has cross-play abilities that will allow up to 21 people on one track. The story is a virtual production story, showing the time and care the developers put into the game.

4. Need For Speed Heat

Image via EA

Players race for the money and reputation all the while dodging sketchy cops in Need For Speed Heat. This deluxe edition on Steam comes with more customizable characters and more K.S. Edition cars to unlock through progression of the game. Players can now get 5% more REP rewards and Bank rewards. Fans highly recommends this game for racing game players.

3. Assetto Corsa

Image via Kunos Simulazioni

Assetto Corsa takes realistic simulator to the max that was developed with the help of real world drivers and racing teams. The tracks are real world tracks that have been laser scanned to ensure top notch accuracy. It has fully customizable singleplayer and multiplayer modes along with a career mode with challenges that will keep players engaged for hours.

2. BeamNG.drive

Image via BeamNG

BeamNG.drive is a soft-body physics simulator where they sky is the limit. The physics are top notch, being named some of the best physics in the industry. There are plenty of customizable vehicles of all kinds, a free-roaming world where anything could happen, and different modes in the game to keep things fresh. There is no story, however that doesn’t stop players from finding thigs to do and sink hours into the game.

1. Forza Horizon 5

Image via Xbox Games Studios

I have never seen a racing game more recommended than this one. Its won multiple awards including Best Sports/Racing Game. It has an open world filled with things to do and a story line to complete. It has fully customizable cars to have fun with. Forza Horizon 5 has both single and multiplayer options. Every week there is something new for players to find.