Best Camera Settings for Rocket League

The difference between winning and losing in some games can boil down to tiny performance issues. In a game like Rocket League, you will want to stack as many of the odds in your favor as you can by ensuring you have the best possible settings. For instance, if the graphics settings are too high, it can turn out to be pretty distracting. Similarly, the camera setting can affect your aerial car control, your on-field awareness, and much more.

While below are the ideal settings for Rocket League, we recommend you to fiddle around with the settings themselves to find the perfect combination for your playstyle. For starters, these settings are a good way to get a hang of the game but make sure you are constantly exploring what works for you specifically, as everyone is different.

Camera Shake – Off

This is undoubtedly the first thing you should do when you are new to the game. The Camera Shake option is practically broken. It is super distracting and you will end up missing shots and aerials if this setting is turned on. It is only useful in making montages since it gives a pretty cool effect but when it comes to actual play, nobody has the option turned on.

Field of View – 110

Your foremost priority in the game is to be aware of where the ball and where the opponents are. For that, the wider view of the field you have, the better it is for you. Keeping the Field of View at maximum ensures that you are able to see the entire field, which can significantly raise your on-field awareness.

Camera Distance

The Camera Distance is how far the camera sits between you and the car. You will need to experiment with this one a lot, but the most used value seems to fall between 260 and 280. We would suggest playing 10 games at any value before trying something else so you have enough time to get used to it.

Height – 110

Here is where the tricky settings start to pop up. The Height determines how far the camera is placed from the ground. Ideally, this should be around 250 to 280. A pretty high Camera Height can get you a better view of the opponents while dribbling, but in turn, you will not get be able to control the ball properly. Similarly, if it is too low, you will not be able to see your opponents.

Angle – -4

The Camera Angle is the angle at which you see the car. Ideally, you should keep it between -2 to -5 depending on your playstyle. You should set it in such a way that you have a good view of the ball and the opponent at the same time.

Stiffness – 0.55

The Stiffness determines how stringent the camera movements are when you move your car. A pretty high setting will make the camera pretty very firmly attached to the car, but you will end up missing out on on-field information while moving. If it’s too low, you will not be able to recover quickly. This should be kept between 0.50 to 0.60.

Camera Swivel Speed – 4.00

Camera Swivel Speed is a bit similar to the Stiffness and determines how fast the camera follows your car when you make turns. This should be between 0.4 to 0.6 for pretty much the same reasons as the Stiffness.

Transition Speed – 1.00

This is something down to personal preference. Some players keep it on the low end, while others prefer it on the highest setting. It basically determines how fast your camera switches from ball cam to player cam.