The best games that support cross-play between platforms

Cross platform play is an idea that has been around for a while but didn’t start taking off until recently. Before, you were always locked off from playing with friends on other platforms. Now, even Sony, who was fighting back on other consoles having access to their community, is showing a willingness to allow certain games to play with those on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile, and PC.

Some games make better use of crossplay than others, though, and should be recognized for their willingness to move the gaming industry in a new direction. Here are the best cross-platform games you can play right now.

Among Us

Image via Innersloth/YouTube

One of the games that made the biggest impact in 2020 is also one of the best games to support crossplay. Players on all platforms with the game can play together and work to find the impostor in the group. It doesn’t matter if you are playing on mobile, PC, or console, all platforms have been outfitted with means to communicate together and finish all tasks effectively. A very big deal coming from such a small development team.

Crossplay is automatic in Among Us. Just join the same lobby as your friends, but you can unlock certain features by creating an Among Us account.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone is the series’ answer to battle royale games. Progression in this offshoot is connected to the main games and progress for leveling up weapons will carry between Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. As for the gameplay, it is your traditional Call of Duty experience, but in a battle royale style. Players drop into a large map and fight to be the last one standing.

To hit the battlefield with friends on other platforms, you need to sign into an Activision account.

Dead By Daylight

In Dead By Daylight, four survivors need to repair generators so they can escape being hunted down by the match’s killer. The killer is an overpowered beast (that can be represented by an icon in the horror genre) and will be relentless in their pursuit of you and your teammates.

Dead By Daylight’s crossplay is supported on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. To play with friends on other platforms, you will need to add them from the in-game friend list.

Final Fantasy XIV

Screengrab from Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV is one of the most popular and successful MMOs out in the open. The game is currently only playable on PC and PlayStation, but the potential for it to come to Xbox is there. The game continuously receives major updates that keeps bringing players back for more.

Crossplay for Final Fantasy XIV is automatic. Just choose the same server as your friend to play with them.

Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite was the first truly cross-platform game to have support between all platforms, which is in large part because of its place as one of the most-played games in the world. While it took Sony a while to get on board, players were squading up on PC, mobile, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch for some time.

To take advantage of it, create an Epic Games account and sign in to add friends on other platforms.

Minecraft

Image via Microsoft

Minecraft’s crossplay capabilities were in the works for a long time and made complete sense for how basic of an idea the game is. The game is an open sandbox that players can do whatever they choose on it. When the Realms Update finally came out with the Bedrock Edition of the game, PC, mobile, and Xbox players could fully play with each other in endless worlds, with Switch players joining later and PS4 even further down the line.

To play, you need an Xbox Live account, and joining in with friends is as easy as seeing their name on the menu and clicking it. It’s an easily used system that works.

MLB The Show 21

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the longest time MLB The Show was a PlayStation exclusive, but it finally made a jump to Xbox in 2021. Along with the change was the inclusion of crossplay, so friends on either side could finally play a game of baseball against each other. There is no restrictions to crossplay in any mode that has multiplayer, although Franchise unfortunately does not have multiplayer. Here is hoping that the series will make its debut on PC and/or Nintendo Switch in the future to expand its crossplay.

We have a guide covering how to activate crossplay in MLB The Show 21.

Rocket League

Image via Epic Games

Rocket League has always been one of the big games championing the use of cross platform play. Even when the game was only on PS4 and Steam, players could randomly play against each other. Over time, the game made it’s way to Xbox One and Switch. For quite a while, crossplay was still reserved for Steam and each console randomly with no party support. Then slowly, over time, Switch and Xbox could play each other, with PS4 later joining in.

Finally, in February 2019, RocketIDs were added, and friends across platforms could party up and play together in online matches.

Sea of Thieves

Image via Gamepur

While being an Xbox exclusive, PC players can also play Sea of Thieves. The game has you play as a pirate in a group with three other players as you sail the open sea and fight skeletons, find treasure, and explore various tropical islands. As time goes on, the development team at Rare is continuously putting out substantial updates including the A Pirate’s Life update that includes Pirates of the Caribbean content.

Crossplay is automatic in Sea of Thieves.

Smite, Paladins, Realm Royale

Image via Hi-Rez

Hi-Rez Studios is one of the bigger proponents of crossplay, and that is apparent with the studio’s biggest games, Smite, Paladins, and Realm Royale. All three games were some of the first to allow crossplay between PC, Switch, and Xbox (and later PS4 when it allowed it). The biggest thing with these games is that they support cross-platform play and cross-platform progression.

Create your Hi-Rez account, and whatever platform you sign onto will instantly have your level and any purchases you have made (except for on PS4).