Best seeds for Muck

Muck has quickly become a fan favorite and has garnered a vast player base in a short period. Despite the game’s objective(survival) being very straightforward, there are nuances to the game. As easy as it may sound, the game gets progressively harder the longer you survive. To get an early advantage in the game, players can use seeds. Like Minecraft and other Roguelike games, seeds are codes you can use to alter the world according to your will.

Best Seeds to use

221294511

You will spawn near the cave that has the Night Blade weapon. Furthermore, you will be in the middle of the map with every resource within walking distance.

896066

You will spawn in front of the cave containing Rubies, Adamantite, Gold, Obamium, and Mithril. A hut with a complete furnace and a green chest is also nearby.

107199567

You will spawn near a cave that contains Night Blade and Gold Pickaxe. If you get the two weapons early, you will cruise through enemies.

7326963

You will spawn in a place full of Mithril, Adamantite, and Obamium ores. There is also a Guardian with a yellow gem nearby.

3284124

You will spawn right next to a cave full of Rubies and Gold ores; however, you have to defeat two Golems to enter the cave.

Rain

A seed isn’t always going to be a string of numbers. Using ‘Rain,’ you’ll spend in a location filled with resources. There are numerous chests in the location, and you’ll start finding food from the get-go, so survival becomes much easier.

Drugs

This is one of the most popular seeds in the game. Using it, you’ll spawn right next to a cave that contains Night blade, one of the best weapons in the game. There are also several chests around the location.

spear seed

Much like ‘Drugs,’ ‘spear seed’ gives users quick access to a busted weapon, the Chiefs spear. Furthermore, the area has plenty of chests and enough food to suffice for multiple players.