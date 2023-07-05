Best Seeds for The Long Drive

The Long Drive is a survival driving game that has been gaining in popularity since its early access release in late 2019. Players can explore a randomly generated post-apocalyptic desert with a variety of vehicles and survival challenges. A nice feature of the game is the ability to use seeds to change how the map is generated. Here is a list of our favorite seeds to use when playing The Long Drive. Each one will give players a fun and unique experience with plenty of room to explore.

What are the best seeds to explore?

Every seed in The Long Drive is unique, offering players something different from the seeds they’ve played previously. In this list, we’ve compiled some of the best seeds in the game and explained what makes them worth playing.

The best flat seed: 1958123679

This map is almost entirely flat. If you are the kind of player that likes to just drive aimlessly, or if you want a lot of space to play around with stunts and controls, this is the perfect seed. It provides a near-endless plain for you to do as you please. This is great for just relaxing and killing time.

The best seed for steep hills: -1908366339

This map is full of steep hills. Players may need to keep an eye out for extra resources to handle the uphill climb, but the drop from the top can be a lot of fun. This is a good map for experimenting or for just having a change of scenery.

The best seed for a challenging drive: -150455473

This is a good map for players that want a challenge. The road is covered in rocks turning it into a fun obstacle course. If you aren’t careful when navigating this map you may end up leaving parts strewn behind you.

The best seed for spawning near a tanker: -2108625799

This seed has a tanker ship right near the spawn for you to explore. If the ship is open you can find barrels of resources like gas, oil, and water, You can get plenty of fuel and other resources early on giving you more time to explore the map.

The best seed from the developer: 1896490792

This is a map that was found by Genesz, the game’s creator. The map features a vast mountainous terrain that players will need to negotiate. The map is both challenging and a lot of fun to get through.

The best seed for a long drive: 144000

This is a fun map to use for long mindless drives. The majority of the map is a flat plain. It ends on a steep hill or mountain to nowhere. The map doesn’t have anything interesting besides the sudden ascent. Flat maps like this one give players a lot of room to play around in almost any way they want.

The best seed for infinite vehicles: 970781782

This seed will spawn you near a warehouse with vehicles inside. Since seeds do not affect vehicle spawn rates or conditions you can potentially get any vehicle in any condition with each use of this seed.

The best seed for tanker ships: 1028973171

This seed is packed with tanker ships, which makes for a very interesting playthrough. You can explore each one if you want, or just enjoy the endless drive past abandoned boats on a relatively flat map. Stick on a post-apocalyptic podcast and you’ll be in for a good time.

The best seed for buildings: 1912821

This seed is a map with a decent number of buildings that regularly pop up as you drive. It’s a nice experience because you can stop when you want to without too much pressure to keep an eye on your resources.

The best seed for a Trabant 601: 580082268

You get a Trabant 601 as your starting car on this seed. That’s all that’s special about it, but for those of you who are desperate for a road trip in one, this is the seed you need to be using.

The best seed for a VAZ 2101: 1419207962

As with the above seed, the only thing that makes this one special is the starting car. You get a VAZ 2101 with this seed so don’t look anywhere else if this is the vehicle you’re after. When you’ve done a road trip in everything else, sometimes you just need a change of car.