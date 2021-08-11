Best settings in Knockout City for PC

Knockout City is a fast-paced dodgeball styled game developed by Velan Studios. Although the game controls are straightforward and there are little nuances to the game, players can tweak the game setting for better performance.

Best settings for PC

Screenshot via Gamepur

Even though Knockout City is not a graphically intensive game, players have experienced performance losses and FPS drops occasionally. The issue is more prevalent if you are running the game on max settings and come across an area in the game with a lot of structures. Additionally, if you have a low-end PC, you are bound to face FPS drops. That said, here are the best settings you can try in Knockout City to get FPS boost and most optimal performance on a PC:

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fulscreen Resolution: 1920×1080, 60Hz

Resolution Screen: 100%

If your feel like your frame rate is dropping, consider lowering the Resolution Screen by 10-25%. Regardless, go for a hit and trial approach to find the best possible Resolution Screen setting for your system.

Dynamic Resolution Scale: On

If you have a high specifications PC, you can turn this off.

Brightness: 50%

Shadow Quality: Medium

For players with an extremely low-end PC, consider running this setting on low. However, it should work fine on medium settings for most players.

Anti-Aliasing: Off

Depth of Field: Off

SSAO: Off

VSync: On

If you have a high-end PC, turn this on.

FPS Cap: 60 Hz

Keep it at 60 Hz even if you have a monitor with a higher refresh rate. This will deliver a more stable FPS performance.

Running Knockout City on the aforementioned setting should minimize the fluctuating performance and stabilize the frame rates. However, performance may vary depending on your PC’s specifications, so it’s recommended to experiment with different settings before making a final decision.