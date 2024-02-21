Best Starter Biome in Nightingale: Swamp, Forest or Desert?

Recommended Videos

Puck has had enough of holding your hand through Nightingale‘s basic game mechanics, it’s time for you to pick in which landscape you’d like your adventure to start, Realmwalker.

Nightingale tutorial involves crafting basic survival buildings and makeshift tools so you can gather more resources allotted to that same effect. You’ll also begin to grasp how Nightingale‘s procedurally generated worlds work with Realm Cards. After navigating through the swamp, forest, and desert realms, you’ll begin to understand the essence of Nightingale. Just when you’re getting the hang of it, Puck will challenge you to venture alone before disappearing with a snap of their fingers. Luckily, they won’t just drop you anywhere. They’ll politely ask in which starter biome you’d like to begin your realmwalking journey in Nightingale.

Which Biome Should You Choose in Nightingale?

The best starter biome in Nightingale is the Swamp, as it’s by far the one with the least hostile environment and enemies and keeps your inventory stocked with resources.

Keep in mind that, when you make your choice, you should absolutely forget about the buildings you crafted during the tutorial. I chose the desert as my starting biome just because my tent was built there, only to find myself spawning at a completely different location. What happened in the tutorial stays in the tutorial.

The Forest: Good for resource hogging, bad for your health

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you might recall, the Forest is a Nightingale biome that’s full of plant fiber, sticks, lumber, and stones. If you choose to spawn here, you’ll soon have a steady base with all the essential buildings.

However, the forest is also home to an abundant number of boars and wolves, which are hostile enemies. You’ll also get lots of rain and hail, which makes traversal quite difficult.

The Desert: Easy traversal, but lack of resources

Screenshot by Gamepur

The terrain in the Desert biome in Nightingale is flat. This means moving around from one place to another is relatively easy and you won’t be taking much fall damage.

On the flip side, you won’t be able to walk under the sun without getting the Hot status ailment until you get your umbrella, which can take a while. You also won’t get lots of resources to set up your base.

The Swamp: The best starter biome in Nightingale

Screenshot by Gamepur

The swamp isn’t pretty to look at, but no other Nightingale biome will get the job done faster or better. There aren’t as many hostile enemies out to get you in the swamp, so your first steps into realmwalking won’t get interrupted by giant crickets or wolves trying to murder you.

What also makes the swamp a great starter landscape in Nightingale is its lushness: you can quickly get lots of food, ore, and stone for your crafts. Just make getting an umbrella for the rain a top priority and you’re good to go.