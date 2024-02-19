Nightingale’s Twitch Drops Let You Elevate Your Mary Poppins Survival Vibes

Recommended Videos

Inflexion Games really understood the assignment when they decided to set their survival game Nightingale in this alternative Victorian era. Thankfully, it seems you’ve risen above the working class, so you get a survivability boost.

Thanks to Nightingale‘s Twitch Drops, you can also get a purple Victorianesque attire to brag about your power and royalty as you snack on your lettuce-wrapped taco and walk your distinguished dachshund under the shade of a most pristine umbrella. Or maybe it’s all purple because it fits Twitch’s brand color; your pick.

Regardless of the reason behind these purple-themed cosmetics, they look like pure eye candy to me. I can’t wait to craft my own Tudor Estate Set base and revel in my riches while Puck runs all my errands for me. In this guide, I’ll show you how to claim the Nightingale Twitch Drops and all the rewards you can get just for watching Twitch streams for a few hours.

How to Get Nightingale Twitch Drops

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get all of Nightingale’s Twitch Drops, link your gaming launcher account here, watch Twitch Streams of Nightingale, and claim the rewards in-game. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Link your Steam or Epic account to your Twitch account on Nightingale’s official website. Watch one of the Nightingale streams from February 20 at 9 AM PDT to February 27 at the same time. Don’t forget to claim the items in the Twitch inventory tab first. Claim the in-game rewards from Nightingale’s game settings.

By following these steps, you can get your hands on some exclusive rewards for Nightingale through the game’s Twitch Drops.

All Nightingale Twitch Drop Rewards

By watching Nightingale Twitch streams from February 20 to 27, you can get the following rewards as Twitch Drops: an Umbrella, two Outfits, and a Distinguished Puppy pet. Here’s how you can earn each of them:

Umbrella : can be unlocked after watching a Twitch stream for two hours.

: can be unlocked after watching a Twitch stream for two hours. Outfit 1 : can be unlocked after watching a Twitch stream for four hours.

: can be unlocked after watching a Twitch stream for four hours. Outfit 2: can be unlocked after watching a Twitch stream for four hours.

can be unlocked after watching a Twitch stream for four hours. Distinguished Puppy: can be unlocked after watching a Twitch stream for eight hours.

Related: When is the Release Date for Nightingale?

To be able to claim these rewards on Nightingale, you first need to claim them from the Twitch inventory tab. Since your Twitch account and gaming launcher accounts are linked, the rewards will automatically become available in the game.