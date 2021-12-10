Best STG44 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Already one of the best weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard, the STG44’s transition into Warzone Pacific ultimately continues its dominance in the franchise. As the battle royale’s Caldera map is more spread out, promoting medium to long-range combat, this top-tier assault rifle will need to be greatly modified in order for it to supply damage at a distance without facing major recoil.

The best STG44 class in Warzone Pacific is one that sacrifices much of its mobility in order to maximize its already brutal damage and accuracy traits. Thus, one shouldn’t expect the same high level of sprint and ADS speed as they’ve had with the gun in Vanguard’s multiplayer. Although slowed, this loadout will give the STG44 the feel and power of an LMG that can end opponents with just half a magazine. Here’s every attachment you’ll need to make this happen.

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel : VDD 760mm 05B

: VDD 760mm 05B Underbarrel : M3 Ready Grip

: M3 Ready Grip Magazine : 30 Russian Short 30 Rounds

: 30 Russian Short 30 Rounds Ammunition : Armor Piercing

: Armor Piercing Optic : M19 4.0x Flip

: M19 4.0x Flip Rear grip : Granular Grip

: Granular Grip Stock : VDD 34S Weighted

: VDD 34S Weighted Weapon perk 1 : Vital

: Vital Weapon perk 2 : Fully Loaded

: Fully Loaded Perks: Scavenger, High Alert, and Engineer

The most effective attachment of the bunch is certainly the 30 Russian Short 30 Round. In the Gunsmith, you’ll notice this magazine trades off just a tad of the STG44’s fire rate and speed for radically improved bullet penetration, velocity, and reload times. Better yet, this is one of the first magazines you can unlock for the gun. To go a step further with its damage, be sure to add the Armor Piercing ammo type to disable all vehicles at a quicker rate and the Vital weapon perk for bonus damage when shooting enemy torsos.

With weapon stocks playing a large role in how a gun is used, we recommend applying nothing but the VDD 34S Weighted. Despite it being one of last attachments you’ll obtain, the significant boost it lends to the gun’s accuracy, flinch resistance, and recoil control makes it worth grinding for. As the main goal here is to succeed at medium-range, the M19 4.0x Flip optic is great for switching between 1.5x and 4.0x zooms, but feel free to go for the G16 2.5x if you’re searching for that perfect middle ground.

Lastly, as most other attachments listed also exchange weapon speed for accuracy and damage, it is worth looking into the M3 Ready Grip underbarrel — one of few attachments that gifts lofty sprint-to-fire and ADS speed. With it on, the STG will be capable of returning accurate gunfire split-seconds after being hit first.

