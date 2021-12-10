Where to find an Attack Helicopter in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

One of the most infamous subjects of Call of Duty: Warzone since the game’s debut has been the ever-so-deadly Attack Helicopter. After much backlash and debate, the chopper was previously removed twice from the battle royale due to concerns of it being too overpowered. Well, with Warzone Pacific’s arrival, the Attack Helicopter has surprisingly stepped out of the shadows once more and is seemingly as strong as remembered. No matter, it is limited to a few game modes and comes at low quantities.

As shown on the map below, Attack Helicopters can typically be discovered off of the coasts of Caldera. However, players in certain modes will only be able to spot these, as they are have been prohibited from all Vanguard Royale-related modes. So, if you are in matches of Caldera Battle Royale or Caldera Plunder, you should be able to find one of the seven that are on the map.

As one can expect, a team of four will be able to ride together in just one chopper; but this time around, there is a gun turret on each side of the vehicle for your squad to wield. Unfortunately, those who are driving won’t have the ability to shoot any artillery. Although, they can blast flares to block incoming missiles from locking onto the helicopter.

In terms of the vehicle’s health, it appears that choppers are now more prone to setting on fire after taking just a round of enemy shots. If this does happen, those inside are allowed to still exit the vehicle in mid-air and deploy their parachutes. In sum, players will probably get the best usage out of the Attack Helicopter when simply looking to take out just one squad, as challenging multiple squads with it could eventually spell trouble.

Below, you can find a detailed layout of all of the Attack Helicopters in Caldera Battle Royale and Caldera Plunder.

Related: Best drop locations on Caldera in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Screenshot by Gamepur