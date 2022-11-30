Best Tailoring Specialization in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Tailoring, like every other profession in Dragonflight, got completely reworked to require specialization — long gone are the days of one Tailor being able to craft everything. If you want to max out your character, you’ll have to using the Work Order system to round out what specializations you don’t have. If you want to narrow your which choice of Tailoring Specialzation is the best for you in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, read on.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best Tailoring Specializations

What is considered “best” is subjective, depending on the player. Are you looking to get raid-ready and not spend a ton of money, or are you looking to line your pockets with as much gold as possible? For those looking to prepare for raids and Mythic+ dungeons, the most useful Specialization would be Garmentcrafting, as that is how you unlock higher-levelled craftable gear pieces. It will be impossible for you to unlock every piece of gear at first, but you can get the high value pieces (like Chest and Legs) unlocked fairly easily.

The next best Specialization would be Tailoring Mastery, specifically the Cloth Collection sub-specialization. Earning up to 100% more cloth drops from humanoid enemies will allow Tailors to fill more work orders without dipping into their personal gold reserves — and there’s a chance you can find Wildercloth Bolts as is, without having to craft them manually.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Other Specialization options

Textiles and Draconic Needlework are of tertiary importance, but still contain excellent benefits. Textiles allow Tailors to extract Rousing Elements from Unraveling, which can bolster stocks of the necessary resource simply by doing what you would be doing anyways. Textiles can also improve your Weaving, allowing Tailors to create multiple bolts of cloth from a single craft.

Draconic Needlework, on the other hand, enables Tailors to create Azureweave and Chronoweave armor pieces, which enable buffs when equipped. These gear pieces are base 350 item level, and are a fantastic way to get geared — but also potentially time-consuming and expensive.