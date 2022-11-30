With the latest World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight, professions got a complete overhaul. Instead of one person being a master at everything related to the professions they choose, instead, they have to specialize at first, limiting what recipes they can create. While this does promote player interactivity and trading, it also introduces some new choices. If you’re curious which specialization to pick at first, you’ll want to know the best Enchanting specialization in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Now, what qualifies as “best” actually differs from player to player. Are you looking to make as much gold as possible, or are you looking to be self-sufficient with gear upgrades? If you want gold, and lots of it, you should check the Auction House and see what items have the best profit margins from the Enchanting profession, then specialize in that. During the early days of the expansion, that would likely be the Enchantment specialization, which allows access to the “high-level” enchants that raiding players will want. If you are looking to be self-sufficient, this is also the best path to choose.

Your other options are not necessarily geared towards money-making but can supplement your income, with Insight of the Blue providing extra materials from every disenchant (including the incredibly useful Rousing elements) and a combat boost that can significantly power you up while questing in the overworld.

Rods, Runes, and Ruses, on the other hand, allows you to gain bonuses towards your other Enchanting crafts. Rods, Runes, and Ruses also allow you to create end-game Rods and Wands with specific stats, which can potentially sell for a pretty good amount of gold, and can also create potentially valuable “illusory” items to sell to collectors. Finally, be aware that you will eventually be able to unlock all specializations in your profession, but it will take a significant amount of time to do so.