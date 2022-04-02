Best teams in MLB The Show 22

MLB The Show 22 is here, and we now know what all 30 MLB teams will look like from a roster standpoint. And with the game’s release, we also know what San Diego Studios thinks of the players in the league. Ratings have been unveiled, and it’s now time to take a look at which MLB teams have the best starpower, as well as the most depth. So, which teams do we think are the best in MLB The Show 22? Let’s take a look.

Blue Jays

90+ OVR players: 1

The Jays could win the AL East for the first time in 2015 this season, thanks to a highly talented lineup. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. punished pitchers last season, and coupled with new addition Matt Chapman, Bo Bichette, and George Springer, Toronto has more than enough talent to do damage in MLB The Show 22. On the pitching side. crafty lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu is joined by youngster Alek Manoah and top right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman in a talented Blue Jays rotation.

Dodgers

90+ OVR players: 7

The Dodgers won it all in 2020, and Los Angeles could do it again. Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Max Muncy, and Will Smith — the catcher, and not the actor — are joined by Freddie Freeman to form one of the most feared lineups you’ll ever see in a MLB The Show game. And as pitching goes, the Dodgers are just fine. Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, and Julio Urias can stop opposing teams’ right in their tracks.

Mets

90+ OVR players: 2

The New York Mets had a big offseason this past winter, adding a number of new hitters that should provide plenty of depth, and offense. Starling Marte is a talented center fielder, and tremendous contact hitter. Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha should provide some pop, and those three join a lineup that already featured Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. On the mound, though, is where the boys from Flushing should do the most amount of damage. The Mets have two of the best pitchers in the game in former Cy Young winners Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. With a duo like that, how can you go wrong in MLB The Show?

White Sox

90+ OVR players: 2

The White Sox won the AL Central division title last year, and could do it again in 2022. The South Siders have a deep lineup, led by former AL MVP Jose Abreu, former AL batting champion Tim Anderson, and budding superstar Luis Robert. Pitching-wise. Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, and Lance Lynn lead a deep rotation. Chicago also boasts a deep bullpen, led by flamethrower Garrett Crochet and closer Liam Hendriks.

Braves

90+ OVR players: 3

We can’t have a conversation about the best MLB The Show 22 teams without the defending World Champions. The Braves might have lost Freddie Freeman, but slugger Matt Olson takes his place at first base. Olson will be joined by the returning Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Adam Duvall. On the pitching side, Mike Soroka should return from a myriad of injuries to re-join a rotation that already has Charlie Morton and Max Fried.

Note: These ratings are as of April 1.