Best ways to farm Charged Quartz Crystal in Guild Wars 2

One of the most tedious aspects of playing MMORPGs is the farming of materials both common and rare. The need to constantly find more and more resources becomes a grind and in Guild Wars 2, it’s no different. In this guide, you’ll learn the most efficient ways to gather Charged Quartz Crystals which you’ll need for various item recipes as well as for feeding your Skyscale hatchling.

Places of Power

Screnshot by Gamepur

When you’ve completed a Hero Point in a Place of Power, you’ll be able to access it and convert various items into their empowered forms. To obtain Charged Quartz Crystal, you’ll need to go to the completed Hero Point or Place of Power with 25 Quartz Crystal and accept the prompt when asked. This will allow you to convert the Quartz Crystal, but, it’s limited to once a day so it’s not the most time-effective method to use. Locations include the following easy to access areas:

Pile of Stones – Fields of Ruin map – Secluded Glen area.

Ascalonian Aqueduct, Diessa Plateau map, The Blasted Moors area.

Ascalonian Ruins, Plains of Ashford Map, Ascalon City Ruins area.

Farming Nodes

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are different nodes scattered across various maps. There are two possible locations in the Crystal Oasis map, which you need to own the Path of Fire expansion to access, and one in the Glint’s Legacy area near Fortunate Strike. These are limited to being mined once a day per character mining, so you can mine them multiple times with different characters if you’d like.



You can also find them in the Maguuma Wastes on the maps of Dry Top, however, these ones are can be mined once a day per account. In the Prospect Valley, there are two nodes located near the crash site and at the Vista above it. At the Challenger Cliffs location you can find one at Crash Site 3 which won’t appear if the Inquest Base node is available, so if you don’t find it at Crash Site 3, head for the Inquest Base.



Another possible location for the node is based on a purchase made from a Laurel Merchant. You can buy the Quartz Crystal Formation Node for your character’s home instance. The benefit of this is that you get additional rare chances for bonus Quartz Crystal or Charged Quartz Crystal Drops. The price for a Gift of Quartz is as follows:

25 Laurels and 15 Gold.

Festivals

Image via ArenaNet

The best way to get Charged Quartz Crystal is to take advantage of the festival rotation. There are six festivals in a year, and the best ones to farm Charged Quartz Crystals in are the Festival of the Four Winds, Wintersday, and Halloween. The Charged Quartz Crystal drops from the various loot bags you obtain during the completion of the events and it’s possible to farm a lot in a short span of time. The usual start date of these events are as follows:

Festival of the Four Winds: Late July to early August.

Wintersday: Mid December to early January.

Halloween: Late October to early November.

Achievements

Completing the following achievements will allow you to obtain a small amount of Charged Quartz Crystal: