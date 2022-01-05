Best Weapons in Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Hope you like grinding for materials and money!
The crafting system in Yakuza: Like a Dragon can be a little overwhelming if you’re not careful. The game doesn’t do much to lead you down the path to getting the best weapon for each job, which is why we’re here to help you out. Here are the best weapons for each job and how to get them.
Each of these weapons has to be crafted from a base weapon that can be found either by progressing the story or from one of the shops in the game. This base weapon is upgraded through the Romance Workshop and combined with a fuse weapon once it reaches a certain level. Once you’ve done that you need to continue upgrading the new weapon until it reaches its final form, giving you a powerful new tool to fight against Ichiban’s enemies.
Just be ready to spend loads of money to complete any of these weapons, as late stage upgrades will cost around 10 million yen each and require rare materials that can be found by fighting your way through the Sotenbori Battle Arena.
Hero
- Best Weapon: Legendary Hero’s Bat Ex Ex
- Base Weapon: Self-proclaimed Hero’s Bat
- Base Weapon Location: Given in a story cutscene
- Fuse Weapon: Dragon Soul Bat
- Fuse Weapon Location: Purchased for 10 million yen in Le Marche in Chapter 15 or as a reward on level 30 of Sotenbori Battle Arena
Homeless Guy
- Best Weapon: Amenohoakari no Mikoto Ex Ex
- Base Weapon: Rugged Cane
- Base Weapon Location: Purchased from Love Magic in Injincho for 2,000 yen
- Fuse Weapon: Staff of the Five Wisdoms
- Fuse Weapon Location: Purchased for 10 million yen at Le Marche in Chapter 15 or as a reward on level 25 of the Sotenbori Battle Arena
Detective
- Best Weapon: Chromium Alloy Club Ex Ex
- Base Weapon: Carbon Police Baton
- Base Weapon Location: Either in a chest in Yokohama Underground Dungeon or at Maruhan for 250 points
- Fuse Weapon: Club of Holy Might
- Fuse Weapon Location: Purchase for 10 million yen at Le Marche in Chapter 15 or as a reward on level 20 reward in Sotenbori Battle Arena
Barmaid
- Best Weapon: Jeweled Bag Ex Ex
- Base Weapon: Casual Bag
- Base Weapon Location: Purchased for 2,500 yen at Hustle Boutique
- Fuse Weapon: Leaden Bag
- Fuse Weapon Location: Purchased for 10 million yen at Le Marche in Chapter 15 or as the reward on level 15 of Sotenbori Battle Arena
Hitman
- Best Weapon: Darksilver Fists Ex Ex
- Base Weapon: Inlaid Gloves
- Base Weapon Location: Purchase for 500 chips from underground casino in Chinatown
- Fuse Weapon: Dragon Knuckles
- Fuse Weapon Location: Purchase for 10 million yen from Le Marche in Chapter 15 or as a reward on level 10 of Sotenbori Battle Arena
Gangster
- Best Weapon: Curved Crystal Saber Ex Ex
- Base Weapon: Master’s Saber
- Base Weapon Location: Purchase for 230,000 yen from Kai Xin Speciality Store
- Fuse Weapon: Liu Chinese Saber
- Fuse Weapon Location: Purchase for 10 million yen at Le Marche in Chapter 15 or as a reward on level 5 of Sotenbori Battle Arena
Clerk
- Best Weapon: Super High Frequency Ruler Ex Ex
- Base Weapon: Anti-corrosion Boxcutter
- Base Weapon Location: Purchase at Injincho Gambling Hall for 500 wooden tags or found in a chest in the Yokohama Underground Dungeon
- Fuse Weapon: Ceramic Boxcutter
- Fuse Weapon Location: Purchase for 10 million yen at Le Marche in Chapter 15 or as a reward for reaching Executive Hero rank in Part-Time Hero
Foreman
- Best Weapon: Heaven and Earth Hammer Ex Ex
- Base Weapon: Rusted Hammer
- Base Weapon Location: Purchased from Batting Cages for 500 points
- Fuse Weapon: Starcrusher
- Fuse Weapon Location: Purchase for 10 million yen from Le Marche in Chapter 15 or purchase for 30,000 points from Batting Cages
Bodyguard
- Best Weapon: Demon Blade Muramasa Ex Ex
- Base Weapon: Nameless Katana
- Base Weapon Location: Purchase from Shogi shop for 500 points or as a reward for completing Substory 21: Dumpster of Demise
- Fuse Weapon: Sakura Storm
- Fuse Weapon Location: Purchase for 10 million yen at Le Marche in Chapter 15 or purchase for 50 Tojo Clan Crests from Kamulop
Enforcer
- Best Weapon: Special Ops Riot Shield Ex Ex
- Base Weapon: Bulletproof Shield
- Base Weapon Location: Found in Geomijul HQ in a silver safe or Purchased in Injincho Gambling Hall for 500 wooden tags
- Fuse Weapon: Absolute Shield
- Fuse Weapon Location: Purchased for 10 million yen at Le Marche in Chapter 15 or exchanged for 150,000 points in the Shogi shop
Breaker
- Best Weapon: Soul Anklet Ex Ex
- Base Weapon: Red Anklet
- Base Weapon Location: Purchase for 500 points from the Batting Cages
- Fuse Weapon: Beat Anklet
- Fuse Weapon Location: Complete the optional objective in level 22 of the Sotenbori Battle Arena
Musician
- Best Weapon: The Symphonic Ex Ex
- Base Weapon: Vintage Guitar
- Base Weapon Location: Reward for earning 3000 points in Can Quest or for completing Takedown: Assassin quest in Part-Time Hero
- Fuse Weapon: Violence Gear
- Fuse Weapon Location: Complete the optional objective in level 20 of the Sotenbori Battle Arena
Chef
- Best Weapon: Scorching Spatula Ex Ex
- Base Weapon: Wooden Flipper
- Base Weapon Location: Purchase for 100 coins in Dragon Kart shop or complete Takedown: Technomancer quest in Part-Time Hero
- Fuse Weapon: Damascus Ladle
- Fuse Weapon Location: Complete the optional objective in level 10 of the Sotenbori Battle Arena
Host
- Best Weapon: Snow Sapphire Wine Ex Ex
- Base Weapon: Table Sparkling
- Base Weapon Location: Purchase from Injincho Gambling Hall for 50 wooden tags or complete Takedown: Musclehead quest in Part-Time Hero
- Fuse Weapon: Prestige
- Fuse Weapon Location: Complete the optional objective in level 15 of the Sotenbori Battle Arena
Fortuneteller
- Best Weapon: Diamond Orbaculum Ex Ex
- Base Weapon: Stone Orb
- Base Weapon Location: Purchase at Injincho Gambling Hall for 300 wooden tags
- Fuse Weapon: Pure Gold Ball
- Fuse Weapon Location: Purchase for 10 million yen at Le Marche in Chapter 15 or purchase at Injincho Gambling Hall for 150,000 wooden tags
Hostess
- Best Weapon: Shining Pouch Ex Ex
- Base Weapon: Cotton Pouch
- Base Weapon Location: Find in Yokohama Underground Dungeon or Purchase from Pachinko Prize Exchange for 250 points
- Fuse Weapon: Elegant Pouch
- Fuse Weapon Location: Purchase for 10 million yen at Le Marche in Chapter 15 or earn 500,000 points in Can Quest
Idol
- Best Weapon: Celestial Microphone Ex Ex
- Base Weapon: Pretty Microphone
- Base Weapon Location: Purchase for 200 coins in Dragon Kart shop or complete Takedown Chinese Mafioso quest in Part-Time Hero
- Fuse Weapon: Revival Microphone
- Fuse Weapon Location: Complete the optional objective in level 24 of the Sotenbori Battle Arena
Night Queen
- Best Weapon: Whip of Pleasure Ex Ex
- Base Weapon: Sadistic Whip
- Base Weapon Location: Purchase from Love Magic for 500,000 yen
- Fuse Weapon: Electric Whip
- Fuse Weapon Location: Complete the optional objective in level 26 of the Sotenbori Battle Arena
Dealer
- Best Weapon: Fake Ace Ex Ex
- Base Weapon: Tarot Cards
- Base Weapon Location: Purchase for 100,000 chips at underground casino or complete Bento and Bonsai Delivery quest in Part-Time Hero
- Fuse Weapon: Royal Joker Card
- Fuse Weapon Location: Purchase for 10 million yen at Le Marche in Chapter 15 or purchase from underground casino for 100,000 chips