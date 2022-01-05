Best Weapons in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The crafting system in Yakuza: Like a Dragon can be a little overwhelming if you’re not careful. The game doesn’t do much to lead you down the path to getting the best weapon for each job, which is why we’re here to help you out. Here are the best weapons for each job and how to get them.

Each of these weapons has to be crafted from a base weapon that can be found either by progressing the story or from one of the shops in the game. This base weapon is upgraded through the Romance Workshop and combined with a fuse weapon once it reaches a certain level. Once you’ve done that you need to continue upgrading the new weapon until it reaches its final form, giving you a powerful new tool to fight against Ichiban’s enemies.

Just be ready to spend loads of money to complete any of these weapons, as late stage upgrades will cost around 10 million yen each and require rare materials that can be found by fighting your way through the Sotenbori Battle Arena.

Hero

Best Weapon: Legendary Hero’s Bat Ex Ex

Legendary Hero’s Bat Ex Ex Base Weapon: Self-proclaimed Hero’s Bat

Self-proclaimed Hero’s Bat Base Weapon Location: Given in a story cutscene

Given in a story cutscene Fuse Weapon: Dragon Soul Bat

Dragon Soul Bat Fuse Weapon Location: Purchased for 10 million yen in Le Marche in Chapter 15 or as a reward on level 30 of Sotenbori Battle Arena

Homeless Guy

Best Weapon: Amenohoakari no Mikoto Ex Ex

Amenohoakari no Mikoto Ex Ex Base Weapon: Rugged Cane

Rugged Cane Base Weapon Location: Purchased from Love Magic in Injincho for 2,000 yen

Purchased from Love Magic in Injincho for 2,000 yen Fuse Weapon: Staff of the Five Wisdoms

Staff of the Five Wisdoms Fuse Weapon Location: Purchased for 10 million yen at Le Marche in Chapter 15 or as a reward on level 25 of the Sotenbori Battle Arena

Detective

Best Weapon: Chromium Alloy Club Ex Ex

Chromium Alloy Club Ex Ex Base Weapon: Carbon Police Baton

Carbon Police Baton Base Weapon Location: Either in a chest in Yokohama Underground Dungeon or at Maruhan for 250 points

Either in a chest in Yokohama Underground Dungeon or at Maruhan for 250 points Fuse Weapon: Club of Holy Might

Club of Holy Might Fuse Weapon Location: Purchase for 10 million yen at Le Marche in Chapter 15 or as a reward on level 20 reward in Sotenbori Battle Arena

Barmaid

Best Weapon: Jeweled Bag Ex Ex

Jeweled Bag Ex Ex Base Weapon: Casual Bag

Casual Bag Base Weapon Location: Purchased for 2,500 yen at Hustle Boutique

Purchased for 2,500 yen at Hustle Boutique Fuse Weapon: Leaden Bag

Leaden Bag Fuse Weapon Location: Purchased for 10 million yen at Le Marche in Chapter 15 or as the reward on level 15 of Sotenbori Battle Arena

Hitman

Best Weapon: Darksilver Fists Ex Ex

Darksilver Fists Ex Ex Base Weapon: Inlaid Gloves

Inlaid Gloves Base Weapon Location: Purchase for 500 chips from underground casino in Chinatown

Purchase for 500 chips from underground casino in Chinatown Fuse Weapon: Dragon Knuckles

Dragon Knuckles Fuse Weapon Location: Purchase for 10 million yen from Le Marche in Chapter 15 or as a reward on level 10 of Sotenbori Battle Arena

Gangster

Best Weapon: Curved Crystal Saber Ex Ex

Curved Crystal Saber Ex Ex Base Weapon: Master’s Saber

Master’s Saber Base Weapon Location: Purchase for 230,000 yen from Kai Xin Speciality Store

Purchase for 230,000 yen from Kai Xin Speciality Store Fuse Weapon: Liu Chinese Saber

Liu Chinese Saber Fuse Weapon Location: Purchase for 10 million yen at Le Marche in Chapter 15 or as a reward on level 5 of Sotenbori Battle Arena

Clerk

Best Weapon: Super High Frequency Ruler Ex Ex

Super High Frequency Ruler Ex Ex Base Weapon: Anti-corrosion Boxcutter

Anti-corrosion Boxcutter Base Weapon Location: Purchase at Injincho Gambling Hall for 500 wooden tags or found in a chest in the Yokohama Underground Dungeon

Purchase at Injincho Gambling Hall for 500 wooden tags or found in a chest in the Yokohama Underground Dungeon Fuse Weapon: Ceramic Boxcutter

Ceramic Boxcutter Fuse Weapon Location: Purchase for 10 million yen at Le Marche in Chapter 15 or as a reward for reaching Executive Hero rank in Part-Time Hero

Foreman

Best Weapon: Heaven and Earth Hammer Ex Ex

Heaven and Earth Hammer Ex Ex Base Weapon: Rusted Hammer

Rusted Hammer Base Weapon Location: Purchased from Batting Cages for 500 points

Purchased from Batting Cages for 500 points Fuse Weapon: Starcrusher

Starcrusher Fuse Weapon Location: Purchase for 10 million yen from Le Marche in Chapter 15 or purchase for 30,000 points from Batting Cages

Bodyguard

Best Weapon: Demon Blade Muramasa Ex Ex

Demon Blade Muramasa Ex Ex Base Weapon: Nameless Katana

Nameless Katana Base Weapon Location: Purchase from Shogi shop for 500 points or as a reward for completing Substory 21: Dumpster of Demise

Purchase from Shogi shop for 500 points or as a reward for completing Substory 21: Dumpster of Demise Fuse Weapon: Sakura Storm

Sakura Storm Fuse Weapon Location: Purchase for 10 million yen at Le Marche in Chapter 15 or purchase for 50 Tojo Clan Crests from Kamulop

Enforcer

Best Weapon: Special Ops Riot Shield Ex Ex

Special Ops Riot Shield Ex Ex Base Weapon: Bulletproof Shield

Bulletproof Shield Base Weapon Location: Found in Geomijul HQ in a silver safe or Purchased in Injincho Gambling Hall for 500 wooden tags

Found in Geomijul HQ in a silver safe or Purchased in Injincho Gambling Hall for 500 wooden tags Fuse Weapon: Absolute Shield

Absolute Shield Fuse Weapon Location: Purchased for 10 million yen at Le Marche in Chapter 15 or exchanged for 150,000 points in the Shogi shop

Breaker

Best Weapon: Soul Anklet Ex Ex

Soul Anklet Ex Ex Base Weapon: Red Anklet

Red Anklet Base Weapon Location: Purchase for 500 points from the Batting Cages

Purchase for 500 points from the Batting Cages Fuse Weapon: Beat Anklet

Beat Anklet Fuse Weapon Location: Complete the optional objective in level 22 of the Sotenbori Battle Arena

Musician

Best Weapon: The Symphonic Ex Ex

The Symphonic Ex Ex Base Weapon: Vintage Guitar

Vintage Guitar Base Weapon Location: Reward for earning 3000 points in Can Quest or for completing Takedown: Assassin quest in Part-Time Hero

Reward for earning 3000 points in Can Quest or for completing Takedown: Assassin quest in Part-Time Hero Fuse Weapon: Violence Gear

Violence Gear Fuse Weapon Location: Complete the optional objective in level 20 of the Sotenbori Battle Arena

Chef

Best Weapon: Scorching Spatula Ex Ex

Scorching Spatula Ex Ex Base Weapon: Wooden Flipper

Wooden Flipper Base Weapon Location: Purchase for 100 coins in Dragon Kart shop or complete Takedown: Technomancer quest in Part-Time Hero

Purchase for 100 coins in Dragon Kart shop or complete Takedown: Technomancer quest in Part-Time Hero Fuse Weapon: Damascus Ladle

Damascus Ladle Fuse Weapon Location: Complete the optional objective in level 10 of the Sotenbori Battle Arena

Host

Best Weapon: Snow Sapphire Wine Ex Ex

Snow Sapphire Wine Ex Ex Base Weapon: Table Sparkling

Table Sparkling Base Weapon Location: Purchase from Injincho Gambling Hall for 50 wooden tags or complete Takedown: Musclehead quest in Part-Time Hero

Purchase from Injincho Gambling Hall for 50 wooden tags or complete Takedown: Musclehead quest in Part-Time Hero Fuse Weapon: Prestige

Prestige Fuse Weapon Location: Complete the optional objective in level 15 of the Sotenbori Battle Arena

Fortuneteller

Best Weapon: Diamond Orbaculum Ex Ex

Diamond Orbaculum Ex Ex Base Weapon: Stone Orb

Stone Orb Base Weapon Location: Purchase at Injincho Gambling Hall for 300 wooden tags

Purchase at Injincho Gambling Hall for 300 wooden tags Fuse Weapon: Pure Gold Ball

Pure Gold Ball Fuse Weapon Location: Purchase for 10 million yen at Le Marche in Chapter 15 or purchase at Injincho Gambling Hall for 150,000 wooden tags

Hostess

Best Weapon: Shining Pouch Ex Ex

Shining Pouch Ex Ex Base Weapon: Cotton Pouch

Cotton Pouch Base Weapon Location: Find in Yokohama Underground Dungeon or Purchase from Pachinko Prize Exchange for 250 points

Find in Yokohama Underground Dungeon or Purchase from Pachinko Prize Exchange for 250 points Fuse Weapon: Elegant Pouch

Elegant Pouch Fuse Weapon Location: Purchase for 10 million yen at Le Marche in Chapter 15 or earn 500,000 points in Can Quest

Idol

Best Weapon: Celestial Microphone Ex Ex

Celestial Microphone Ex Ex Base Weapon: Pretty Microphone

Pretty Microphone Base Weapon Location: Purchase for 200 coins in Dragon Kart shop or complete Takedown Chinese Mafioso quest in Part-Time Hero

Purchase for 200 coins in Dragon Kart shop or complete Takedown Chinese Mafioso quest in Part-Time Hero Fuse Weapon: Revival Microphone

Revival Microphone Fuse Weapon Location: Complete the optional objective in level 24 of the Sotenbori Battle Arena

Night Queen

Best Weapon: Whip of Pleasure Ex Ex

Whip of Pleasure Ex Ex Base Weapon: Sadistic Whip

Sadistic Whip Base Weapon Location: Purchase from Love Magic for 500,000 yen

Purchase from Love Magic for 500,000 yen Fuse Weapon: Electric Whip

Electric Whip Fuse Weapon Location: Complete the optional objective in level 26 of the Sotenbori Battle Arena

Dealer