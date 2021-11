Best wonderkids to sign in Football Manager 2022

Only the wisest managers in Football Manager 2022 know that long-term success doesn’t come from simply inking deals with worldwide superstars like Neymar or Harry Kane. A better chance at decades of success is undoubtedly made through building a solid foundation of youthful players with immense potential, also known as wonderkids. Although the game’s scouts may urge you to spend big on questionable youngsters, there is only a small group of them that will surely lead your squad for the seasons to come.

Of course, obvious talent like Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland won’t be found here. Listed below, you’ll discover the players age 20 or under who are either pricey but ready to play, or those who may have unimaginable results in the near future and come rather cheap.

Goalkeepers

Maarteen Vandevoordt

Age: 19

Nationality: Belgian

Club: KRC Genk

Transfer Value: £13 million

Wage: £200,000 p/a

Top ratings Natural Fitness: 15 Jumping Reach: 14 Reflexes: 14



André Gomes

Age: 16

Nationality: Portugese

Club: Benfica

Transfer Value: £2.1 million

Wage: £4,700 p/a

Top ratings Rushing Out: 14 Determination: 14 Natural Fitness: 14



Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro

Age: 16

Nationality: Dutch

Club: AZ

Transfer Value: £2.7 million

Wage: £4,400 p/a

Top ratings Handling: 15 Reflexes: 15 Rushing Out: 15



Defenders

Tanguy Nianzou

Age: 19

Nationality: French

Club: FC Bayern

Transfer Value: £11.5 million

Wage: £3.4 million p/a

Top ratings Determination: 16 Heading: 15 Strength: 15



Wisdom Amey

Age: 15

Nationality: Italian

Club: Bologna

Transfer Value: £5.8 million

Wage: £11,250 p/a

Top ratings Bravery: 15 Determination:14 Strength: 14



George Bello

Age: 19

Nationality: American

Club: Atlanta United

Transfer Value: £3 million

Wage: £100,000 p/a

Top ratings Determination: 16 Natural Fitness: 15 Pace: 14



Midfielders

Aster Vranckx

Age: 18

Nationality: Belgian

Club: VfL Wolfsburg

Transfer Value: £18 million

Wage: £641,000 p/a

Top ratings Agression: 15 Work Rate: 15 Teamwork: 15



Ansu Fati

Age: 18

Nationality: Spanish

Club: Barcelona

Transfer Value: £60 million

Wage: £5.5 million p/a

Top ratings Flair: 19 Agility: 17 Dribbling: 16



Gabriel Misehouy

Age: 15

Nationality: Dutch

Club: Ajax

Transfer Value: £9 million

Wage: £4,400 p/a

Top ratings Determination: 13 First Touch: 13 Passing: 13



Eduardo Camavinga

Age: 18

Nationality: French

Club: Real Madrid

Transfer Value: £56 million

Wage: £6.6 million p/a

Top ratings Positioning: 15 Tackling: 15 Anticipation: 15



Jude Bellingham

Age: 18

Nationality: English

Club: Dortmund

Transfer Value: £99 million

Wage: £2.5 million p/a

Top ratings Aggression: 16 Determination: 18 Work Rate: 16



Antonio Nusa

Age: 16

Nationality: Norwegian

Club: Club Brugge

Transfer Value: £7.2 million

Wage: £124,000 p/a

Top ratings Flair: 16 Determination: 14 Dribbling: 13



Strikers

Youssoufa Moukoko

Age: 16

Nationality: German

Club: Dortmund

Transfer Value: £41 million

Wage: £2,900 p/a

Top ratings Acceleration: 16 Agility: 16 Technique: 16



Fabio Silva

Age: 18

Nationality: Portuguese

Club: Wolves

Transfer Value: £32 million

Wage: £1,8 million

Top ratings First Touch: 14 Technique: 14 Dribbling: 14



Lorenzo Lucca

Age: 20

Nationality: Italian

Club: Pisa

Transfer Value: £3.3 million

Wage: £514,000 p/a

Top ratings Determination: 18 Heading: 17 Jumping Reach: 17



