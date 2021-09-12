Bleach Eternal Soul codes (September 2021)

Bleach Eternal Soul lets players take on the original plot of the anime and essentially recreate it. There are more than 100 characters available from the original anime, which players can pick to progress in their adventure. Furthermore, there are codes present for the game that players can use to claim free in-game rewards.

Working Bleach Eternal Soul codes

Here are all the active codes for Bleach Eternal Soul:

0814SHUHEI- Redeem for exclusive rewards

0823KOMAMURA- Redeem for exclusive rewards

0828DORDONI- Redeem for exclusive rewards

0831RENJI- Redeem for exclusive rewards

0903ORIHIME- Redeem for exclusive rewards

0908HACHI- Redeem for exclusive rewards

0909URURU- Redeem for exclusive rewards

0910GIN- Redeem for exclusive rewards

4EY750VI- Redeem for exclusive rewards

A12TL56Y- Redeem for exclusive rewards

GESH63JF- Redeem for exclusive rewards

RCOBH7F7- Redeem for exclusive rewards

VH2FRNSF- Redeem for exclusive rewards

Expired Bleach Eternal Soul codes

Here are all the codes that are no longer valid:

IURE3J4P

0730KENSEI

0731GRIMMJOW

JFQLUINN

QO2WX9NZ

0715ichigo

DKWTAO9B4

0711KYORAKU

48Y8QENI

UGLPFYZA

BLEACHMonday

How to redeem Bleach Eternal Soul codes

To redeem codes in Bleach Eternal Soul, simply launch the game and select the gear icon to open the settings menu on the top right corner. Scroll down the options and choose the Redeem one. Finally, enter the code and claim the corresponding reward.