Bleach Eternal Soul codes (September 2021)
Kickstart your Bleach journey with free rewards.
Bleach Eternal Soul lets players take on the original plot of the anime and essentially recreate it. There are more than 100 characters available from the original anime, which players can pick to progress in their adventure. Furthermore, there are codes present for the game that players can use to claim free in-game rewards.
Working Bleach Eternal Soul codes
Here are all the active codes for Bleach Eternal Soul:
- 0814SHUHEI- Redeem for exclusive rewards
- 0823KOMAMURA- Redeem for exclusive rewards
- 0828DORDONI- Redeem for exclusive rewards
- 0831RENJI- Redeem for exclusive rewards
- 0903ORIHIME- Redeem for exclusive rewards
- 0908HACHI- Redeem for exclusive rewards
- 0909URURU- Redeem for exclusive rewards
- 0910GIN- Redeem for exclusive rewards
- 4EY750VI- Redeem for exclusive rewards
- A12TL56Y- Redeem for exclusive rewards
- GESH63JF- Redeem for exclusive rewards
- RCOBH7F7- Redeem for exclusive rewards
- VH2FRNSF- Redeem for exclusive rewards
Expired Bleach Eternal Soul codes
Here are all the codes that are no longer valid:
- IURE3J4P
- 0730KENSEI
- 0731GRIMMJOW
- JFQLUINN
- QO2WX9NZ
- 0715ichigo
- DKWTAO9B4
- 0711KYORAKU
- 48Y8QENI
- UGLPFYZA
- BLEACHMonday
How to redeem Bleach Eternal Soul codes
To redeem codes in Bleach Eternal Soul, simply launch the game and select the gear icon to open the settings menu on the top right corner. Scroll down the options and choose the Redeem one. Finally, enter the code and claim the corresponding reward.