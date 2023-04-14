Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0: Best Quick Scoping Loadouts

Many fans praise the fast-paced gunplay of Call of Duty. The adrenaline-fueled shooter feels fluid and smooth, with mechanics that even scoped players can enjoy. Players call this mechanic quick scoping—one of the most satisfying ways of outplaying your enemy in the game.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 introduced a lot of changes when it came to the player’s weaponry. Each attachment affects the feel and playstyle, which can feel daunting to new players of the franchise. To help you get started, here’s the best quick-scoping loadout we’ve found for Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2.

What is the best quick scoping loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Our quick scoping loadout for Warzone consists of the almighty Victus XMR. It’s one of the best rifles out there. It has an excellent damage output which can kill enemies with two body shots or one headshot.

As for the primary or secondary weapon, we recommend going with anything you’re comfortable with up close, whether an SMG, auto rifle, or shotgun. Your second weapon’s main objective is to help you survive if you can’t hit your shots with the Kar98K.

Weapon Victus XMR Barrel Mack 8 21.5″ Short Ammunition .50 Cal High Velocity Optic Teplo-OP3 Scope Stock XRK Rise 50 Rear Grip Bruen Q900 Grip Perks Serpentine, Overkill, and Combat Scout Lethal Throwing Knife Tactical Stim

What is the best quick scoping loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Modern Warfare 2 features smaller maps and far fewer players than Warzone. This setup means you’re much more reliant on individual skill than luck, making for a much better place to do your quick-scope montage.

Since Modern Warfare 2’s maps are all about precise movements and map knowledge, we should use a one-hit-kill (body or head) sniper rifle, the SP-X80. Additionally, all of the attachments will dramatically improve your aim down-sight speed.

As for the perks and other equipment, it mainly allows you to move quickly and silently without alarming enemies of your presence, ensuring that you always have the first move. The stun grenade, in our opinion, is the choice for the tactical weapon so that you can quickly escape when enemies are surrounding you.