Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 – Dates, Battle Pass, & New Weapons

Season 3 has arrived at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, giving players a chance to jump into various multiplayer matches and a fresh season full of rewards. These rewards are shared across each multiplayer mode, giving every a chance to rank up in standard multiplayer matches, Warzone 2.0, or DMZ.

There is the standard battle pass for the Season 3 Battle Pass, and the Blackcell version comes with massive rewards but is not required to play the game.

When does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 start?

Season 3 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will operate within a set timeframe, giving players a chance to earn exclusive rewards throughout the season. It starts on April 12, 2023, when the battle pass will launch, providing a hefty amount of content for players to acquire should they purchase the premium version.

What’s in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 battle pass?

Like the previous seasons, the Battle Pass is broken up into various sectors, each with unique rewards. You can earn these rewards during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Season 3.

Sector C1 Two Sides/Same Coin Calling Card XP Boost Snakes and Roses Emblem Buckle Up Charm Course Champion blueprint

Sector C2 Double Weapon XP XP Boost Mano De La Muerte Blueprint Caballo Salvaje Vehicle Skin Takedown Operator Skin, Gaz

Sector C3 Deathstalker Large Decal XP Boost Sin Nombre Weapon Blueprint Air Superiority Heavy Chopper skin El Verdugo Blackcell Operator Skin, Aksel

Sector C4 Cartel Control Weapon Sticker Double Weapon XP By The Horns Charm Vaqueros Large Decal FJX Imperium Weapon, Sniper Rifle

Sector C5 Calavaras Weapon Sticker 100 CP Double Weapon XP Talons and Fangs Large Decal Manhunter Weapon Blueprint

Sector C6 Match Point blueprint Double Battle Pass XP Double Weapon XP XP Boost 100 CP

Sector C7 Crotalo Weapon blueprint Cold Steel Cold Stare emblem Cold Steel Cold Stare calling card War Tracks: 90s Dance Pack Rio Rico PWC, weapon skin

Sector C8 100 CP XP Boost Bravo 7-1 Weapon blueprint Better Days, Vehicle skin Capture or Kill Blackcell operator skin, Soap

Sector C9 100 CP La Arana weapon skin, Kastov-74U Death’s Pet Scorpious Charm Mosquita Muerta Blackcell, Stiletto

Sector C10 Factor Off calling card Face Off emblem La Sombra blueprint, STB 556 Chopping Block finishing move Road Rage operator skin, Farah

Sector C11 Las Almas Cartel weapon sticker Double Weapon XP Very Valeria charm El Sin Nombre large decal Cronen Squall Battle Rifle

Sector C12 Viper’s Rose emblem Sparked Fury calling card Rain and Fire loading screen Grunt with Grit emblem Titleholder weapon blueprint, Bryson 800

Sector C13 100 CP Golden Approval charm Ni Muerto weapon blueprint, Bas-P Mobile Meance vehicle skin, LTV 100 CP

Sector C14 Broken calling card Guns and Glasses emblem Broken bonds loading screen War tracks Spanish Party Pack Rio Tranquilo vehicle skin, Rhib

Sector C15 Double XP Your Move calling card Chamuco weapon blueprint, SA-B 50 100 CP El Snato Blackcell, Gus

Sector C16 100 CP Furious Foes calling card Undefeated weapon blue, X12 100 CP 100 CP

Sector C17 Out for Blood loading screen Smokin’ Dead large decal Double Weapon XP El Aguijon vehicle skin, APC Dead Center weapon blueprint, FJX Imperium

Sector C18 No Love Lost loading screen Clashing Giants Vicious Vargas charm Dusk Runner vehicle skin, Cargo Truck Viboron weapon skin, Cronen Squall

Sector C19 100 CP XP Boost Huay Chivo weapon blueprint, Lachmann Sub Desert Scorpio vehicle skin, UTV Teniente Blackcell, Chuy

Sector C20 100 CP Double XP Nullify weapon blueprint, Chimera Stell Caracara vehicle skin, Light Helo Nightwar Blackcell, Ghost



What new weapons are coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3?

There are two new weapons launching at the start of Season 3. You have the FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle and the Cronen Squall Battle Rifle. For fans who have been looking for a new battle rifle to add to their collection, the Cronen Squall could become a decent selection.

These weapons will be available on specific pathways of the battle pass, which means going out of your way to complete certain sectors and working through them.

DMZ Missions

There are going to be several DMZ missions for players to complete throughout the season. These will be available in the DMZ portion of the game, which is free to everyone. You can go through these by yourself or with a group of friends.