Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 – Dates, Maps, Weapons, & Features

Season 4 has arrived to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer, adding a wide variety of updated content. There will be more maps and weapons to use, and there have been several changes to how DMZ works.

The season starts today, but it does have an end date. We’ll cover all the dates, the new maps, added features, and new weapons coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Season 4.

When Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Start & End?

These upcoming features and updates will remain in season 4, and we’ll likely see them continue in the future. The start day for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Season 4 is on June 14, 2023. The update will go out in the middle of the day. After downloading it, players can jump into the multiplayer mode for DMZ of the standard multiplayer experience to start leveling up the Season 4 battle pass.

All Maps Added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4

There are seven new multiplayer maps being added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4. There will be six available to players at the start of the season, with a seventh being added during the mid-season update. These are all of the maps coming to Season 4.

Ahkdar Village

Kunstenaar District

Mawizeh Marshlands

Mercado

Penthouse

Showdown

Vondel Waterfront (Mid-Season)

All New Weapons coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 4

Three weapons are being added for Season 4. We have the “Tempus Razorback” Assault Rifle, the “ISO 45” SMG, and the Tonfa Melee Weapon. The Tonfas will be available during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Assault on Vondel event, whereas the other will be unlockable through the battle pass. You’ll have to work through the battle pass to grab these weapons and add them to your arsenal, but they should be free for everyone who plays the game.

All New Features added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 4

A number of new features have been added to Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ and Multiplayer modes. A majority of these updates will be for the DMZ mode, and some are limited to the Vondel Map, the newest area unlocked for Warzone and DMZ. The Vondel Waterfront will be added to the standard multiplayer game mode when the mid-season in a few weeks.

These are all of the new features coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Season 4.