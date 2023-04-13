Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – How to find the Scavenger in DMZ

The Scavenger is one of the enemies that you can find while exploring Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ map. Not only do you need to take down the Scavenger to complete missions in the game, but locating this target can yield some helpful items.

You don’t have to travel too far to track down this NPC. This will not be an easy foe to track down, and you can find it across the different maps featured in DMZ. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Scavenger in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ.

Where to find the Scavenger in DMZ

Image via Activision

When attempting to hunt down the Scavenger, you’ll need to make your way to Ashika Island or Al Mazrah. There’s a chance the Scavenger can deploy to any of these locations, and the real problem is waiting it out until the character appears. From what we can tell, the Scavenger will randomly spawn on the map, and you have to track them down.

Luckily, they’re in an easy-to-find outfit, wearing a large, black guillle suit that makes them stand out. They will also say unique voice lines, such as talking about taking your gear and selling it elsewhere. The Scavenger character is consistently on the move, so you’ll want to remain mobile when attempting to find them.

You will receive a notification when the Scavenger is nearby, making it easy to track them down. However, this can take time, and you might be drawing too much attention to yourself with a loud vehicle. Sticking to Ashika Island and trying roaming the map to locate this character might be a good idea.

You might not take out the Scavenger immediately. They’re a character who will find other dead players who have perished on the map and swap out their Dog Tags for Calling Cards. You’ll be able to tell that the Scavenger has left that calling card on the map by the red outline on your mini-map.

After you find the Scavenger and take them out, the character drops multiple items on the ground. These items are beneficial and possess the Scavenger Backpack, an item that allows you to carry two things.