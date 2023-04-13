Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – How to find Heavy Chopper Fuel in DMZ

You will find specific items scattered throughout a map while playing on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ playlist. These items can be sold at Buy Stations to give you cash to use throughout a match, or you can try extracting with them to use in future matches and to complete missions.

An item you’ll need to track down is Heavy Chopper Fuel. However, it’s not an item you’ll use to complete a mission. Instead, it’s how you fuel the private exfil, which is how you can get out of the map without going to one of the public locations. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Heavy Chopper Fuel in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ.

Where to find Heavy Chopper Fuel in DMZ

Screenshot by Gamepur

The exact location of this item is hidden, and one of the better places to track it down is on DMZ’s Al Mazrah map onboard the train. This is a location where you can expect multiple players to converge as there are several rewards littered throughout the train, such as safes, weapon cases, and several weapons awaiting you.

We don’t recommend visiting this location late in a DMZ match as it will likely already be looted, and you don’t want to go here alone. If you arrive here alone, without some valuable equipment, an enemy squad may overpower you.

Thankfully, tracking down the train on Al Mazrah is relatively easy. All you have to do is open up your map to see it rolling around the map, outlined by several interlinking bars, going around the railroads. These railroads make an immediate circle around the map, and you can decide the best possible locations to jump onto the train and grab the Heavy Chopper Fuel to get out of the DMZ match.

The alternative to finding it on the train is the rare chance another player drops it. This does require you to eliminate this player and any squadmates they might have, but it all comes down to if they even have the Heavy Chopper Fuel in their inventory. If they don’t, you’ll be out of luck.