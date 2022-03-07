Can bosses get Scarlet Rot in Elden Ring? Answered

The bosses in Elden Ring are some of the toughest adversaries you’ll fight against in the game. They put your skills to the test as you attempt to outmaneuver and evade their powerful attacks, hoping to overtake them with every advantage available to you. One way to eat away their health is to damage over time (DOT) attacks to them, such as Poison. However, can bosses get Scarlet Rot in Elden Ring?

We can confirm that bosses can get this DOT effect on them if you have a weapon that inflicts Scarlot Rot against them. They’ll have a distinct Scarlot Rot effect on them when it happens, and you’ll see a damage number above their health consistently ticking away on them. While it’s not a huge amount of damage to the boss, it’s a good way to keep their health in check while you’re dodging and weaving away from their attacks.

The effects won’t last for the entire fight. Eventually, the Scarlot Rot will slip away, and the boss will no longer take any more damage. However, you can inflict the effect again if you use the same weapon against them. If you’re struggling with a boss and want to do some additional damage to them, Scarlot Rot or poison is a good effect to give them. However, not every boss will take this damage, so don’t expect it on every one of them.